Chevron Left
Back to Models & Frameworks to Support Sales Planning

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Models & Frameworks to Support Sales Planning by Fundação Instituto de Administração

4.4
stars
52 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Course 3 - Models & Frameworks to Support Sales Planning – In this course, you’ll go through a conceptual approach to selling models and frameworks. As a primary learning outcome of this course, we emphasize the improvement in the analytical competencies and skills to develop sales planning and management. And the learning process goes through the application of the models and frameworks that contribute to supporting these processes. This course is aimed at professionals who seek improvement in conceptual support to the sales planning process, especially with an emphasis on applying selling models and frameworks methodology. At this point of the Strategic Sales Management specialization, you have an excellent understanding of the integration of sales planning to the strategy of the company. You also have a vision of major prescriptions and recommendations to support this integration, and proceed to strategic sales planning by applying intelligence analysis. Now, in this course, selling models and frameworks will be discussed, from a conceptual standpoint to add methodological structure into the sales planning process. Therefore, throughout the modules of this course, the subjects discussed will include topics of sales management (module 1), the selling models and frameworks (module 2) that support sales planning, which relates to the hard skills that may be applied. In the third module of this course, soft skills are brought to the discussion, since they comprise an essential component because sales functions include many aspects of the human interactions. Please follow the steps of the course, and for academic objectives, we would recommend you to do it in the sequence of modules proposed, though you may take them in a different order. We look forward to having you during the course modules and lessons....

Top reviews

TB

Jan 1, 2020

This is the greatest course from the Sales Management Specialization so far. Really helpful!

TT

Feb 1, 2020

Wonderful course for Medical Representative !! I want to give a big thanks to Professors !!

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Models & Frameworks to Support Sales Planning

By Thiago B

Jan 1, 2020

This is the greatest course from the Sales Management Specialization so far. Really helpful!

By Gokul P

Jul 18, 2020

This was quite an intriguing course and really loved it

By Ana P R B

May 16, 2018

Dear All, course ontent was very relevant, but the peer assignment very confusing. Thanks for the attention.

By Tuấn K T

Feb 1, 2020

Wonderful course for Medical Representative !! I want to give a big thanks to Professors !!

By Hien P

Jul 2, 2021

I totally love it. That is very helpful for me.

By Ahmed A S

Oct 18, 2018

Great Module and full of new learning materials

By Mohamed A

Jun 21, 2019

Great course

By londons N

Sep 7, 2021

Great

By Ahmed N

May 8, 2020

I enjoyed this course the most, Cesar Rodrigous is the best instructor of FIA, I like his teaching style and the supplementary articles he provides.

By Guardigli G

Dec 15, 2020

Very well done and structured! possible further improvement could be to bring in more practical example / tools to be used in daily business!

By SURENDRA T

May 5, 2020

good informative and important subjects for all sales and marketing professionals .

By ARFAN A S

Feb 6, 2019

Very good modules for enhance selling skills

By Sambit M

Jan 12, 2020

The Final assignment was really not at its best unlike the previous ones, it was more theoretical than practical, struggled to get the answers arranged and was confused regarding the questionnaire.

By Pavel K

Oct 14, 2021

disllikes - some materials provided as links to article simply does not work, big part of the videos (especially with Nelson Yoshida and Samantha Mazzero) is a real PAIN to watch ... same for Flavia M. 4th week was a course stopper beacause I found summary totally irrelevant and composed badly, sad to spend time on that ...

likes - Cesar Rodrigues parts were interesting and good, well concentrated and up to the point

By Shashi B S

Jan 12, 2021

dont like the course content , pls cancel my subscription

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder