TB
Jan 1, 2020
This is the greatest course from the Sales Management Specialization so far. Really helpful!
TT
Feb 1, 2020
Wonderful course for Medical Representative !! I want to give a big thanks to Professors !!
By Thiago B•
By Gokul P•
Jul 18, 2020
This was quite an intriguing course and really loved it
By Ana P R B•
May 16, 2018
Dear All, course ontent was very relevant, but the peer assignment very confusing. Thanks for the attention.
By Tuấn K T•
By Hien P•
Jul 2, 2021
I totally love it. That is very helpful for me.
By Ahmed A S•
Oct 18, 2018
Great Module and full of new learning materials
By Mohamed A•
Jun 21, 2019
Great course
By londons N•
Sep 7, 2021
Great
By Ahmed N•
May 8, 2020
I enjoyed this course the most, Cesar Rodrigous is the best instructor of FIA, I like his teaching style and the supplementary articles he provides.
By Guardigli G•
Dec 15, 2020
Very well done and structured! possible further improvement could be to bring in more practical example / tools to be used in daily business!
By SURENDRA T•
May 5, 2020
good informative and important subjects for all sales and marketing professionals .
By ARFAN A S•
Feb 6, 2019
Very good modules for enhance selling skills
By Sambit M•
Jan 12, 2020
The Final assignment was really not at its best unlike the previous ones, it was more theoretical than practical, struggled to get the answers arranged and was confused regarding the questionnaire.
By Pavel K•
Oct 14, 2021
disllikes - some materials provided as links to article simply does not work, big part of the videos (especially with Nelson Yoshida and Samantha Mazzero) is a real PAIN to watch ... same for Flavia M. 4th week was a course stopper beacause I found summary totally irrelevant and composed badly, sad to spend time on that ...
likes - Cesar Rodrigues parts were interesting and good, well concentrated and up to the point
By Shashi B S•
Jan 12, 2021
dont like the course content , pls cancel my subscription