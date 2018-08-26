M
Apr 23, 2020
Really fun and felt like I learned a lot about myself. If you are looking for insight on your relationships whether it is your significant other, best friend, or family than this class is for you!!!!
JK
May 7, 2020
This course manages to be information-packed and interesting at the same time. Professor Tsang and his team engages the leaner in a conversation-like format in each lecture that is just the lenght!
By Marc G•
Aug 26, 2018
I have found this course a bit repetitive and somewhat common sense. The lectures are choppy, with way too many short video segments. I believe that sort of organization breaks the flow among videos that all refer to the same topic and makes it harder for the students to concentrate. Open-ended questions are also excessively frequent and students are asked to input text constantly even after learning very small amounts of material. This becomes tedious after a while. The contents covered are also very straightforward and I felt like the concept of 'needs' was incessantly repeated unnecessarily. The core of the course is good, but I think it could be shortened to perhaps 3 weeks instead of the current 6.
On a more positive note, one valuable piece of insight that I am taking with me after this course is the notion of N3Cs and a framework to conceptualize relationships in terms of the needs of the participants and whether they are being met or not. That is actually very valuable to me personally, as it helps explain many of the tensions and difficulties that I have experienced in my own relationships, and it helps me better understand the actions and thoughts of my current and previous partners, as well as friends and family. This is a very powerful idea, along with the knowledge that people’s needs and responses will vary depending on their capacities, characteristics and circumstances. It is crucial, I believe, to bear in mind the intersection between environmental pressures (circumstances) and personal attributes (characteristics and capacities) when interacting with others, in order to build stronger relationships rooted in honest understanding that will allow all participants to grow and flourish.
While I cannot say that I have learnt any concrete information from this course beyond this, I do believe that I have acquired a new mindset and the capacity to view relationships in a different light, and for that I am grateful to the instructors for the work they put into developing this course. Thank you!
By Jenifer M•
Jan 14, 2018
I wanted to like this course. The topic is so interesting, but it is incredibly poorly presented. It seems everything is very surface and there is no way to properly understand the material because the short videos don't give enough information. lt seems like they are trying to drag information from the professor who doesn't want to give it. The video quality is very poor as well.
By Cloud J•
Apr 3, 2020
The instructor just reading his book. He should go take the "Communicate strategy in virtual age" class also offered by UofT to make a better presentation.
By Vichawan S•
Jul 20, 2019
The course contents are somewhat specialised and I'm glad it's offered free of charge.
Learning this course helps in understanding dysfunctional relationship and how to change it from yourself
By Tammy J A•
Jun 2, 2020
A truly wonderful class! Professor Tsang and his associates do such a great job of presenting information in such an easy to understand way using plenty of relatable examples that you can come away thinking, well yeah, that's just common sense and womdering if you've really learned anything - until you look back at just how much you have learned! Picking up and understanding the concepts is almost effortless because of the great way everything is presented. I see some of the other reviewers have complained about the short length of numerous videos but I actually find it easier to digest the information when it is presented in this way. And the short essay questions often asked are intended to make you think and apply what you've learned - that's the whole point of the class, to learn techniques to put into practice in your own life, it's not just an academic exercise. Anyone can benefit from the strategies and concepts presented in the course - they can be applied to many life situations. I would highly recommend this short but truly beneficial and enjoyable class to just about anyone and I actually already have!
By Sebass•
Dec 16, 2017
This is really one of the best courses that I have ever took.
This course really opened my brain up on why some of my relationships weren't working. Understanding that everyone has needs in every relationship. You have to remember this for every relationship you're trying to create, or continue to develop.
Even the smartest people I know should take this course. Just because you're really smart in lets say programming, English, Science, etc... doesn't mean you know the dynamics of Relationships. I wish they taught this in public school, but they don't.
Thank you so much!
Sebastian
❤⃛ヾ(๑❛ ▿ ◠๑ )
By Deleted A•
May 27, 2020
The course was really interesting by the title alone that's why I decided to take it, and my expectations were definitely met. Throughout the whole series, I was able to see the value of SSLD framework and the N3C analysis in my life, because the lecturer would really give thorough examples.
I really enjoyed that the lecture also touches of several dimensions of a relationship like its termination & transformation, and also sensitive topics such as sex. It's nice to encounter a MOOC that isn't afraid to delve into the more difficult conversation, because I feel like I was able to learn more about these things since materials on it are not widely available on the web.
While the teaching could have been more "fun" or creative, I still really enjoyed the lessons I got, and how practical it is in my everyday life.
By Maya G•
Apr 23, 2020
By Sarkis K•
Aug 2, 2019
The course discusses some interesting points, but the way they are delivered is terrible. Many short videos talk about very similar ideas, and in many cases, the subjects discussed in videoes are not well explained. It's not the best way to deliver this type of topic. If you're not a patient person, this course might drive you crazy.
By Lauren K•
Apr 29, 2020
Interesting material, good course length, enjoyed the experience, came out feeling more wise/educated on relationships and human emotions - I do 100% believe these teachings will help me.
By Zalorén G•
Feb 23, 2019
I love the contents of the course and that the students are putting themselves out there.
By Bruna S D C•
Jul 1, 2020
I highly recommend taking this course, Professor A. Ka Tat Tsang is incredibly super intelligent and explains matters clearly. This course is very interactive, constructive, it is something that you take into life, and that in addition to helping you, you can help others and improve your relationships. I will miss studying this course, I highly recommend it, you will not regret it!
By Amalia S•
May 3, 2018
Very interesting, with a practical approach and with many examples. Highly recommended as it offers a good insight on the way people form relationships and connect with others.
By Prolay C•
Feb 13, 2020
Excellent course on Human Relationship. I learned a lot and got a fresh perspective from this course, which I can apply to my life to improve all kinds of relationships.
By Cynthia A•
Mar 11, 2018
I did not encounter "aha" moments of learning but the actual information was a great refresher and very useful. The subject matter does offer a bit of an outline to deal with relationship differences. The subject matters breaks down elements of differences and similarities in relationships in a manner that one (as a coach or counselor) can follow and apply. The most frustrating thing was the instructor's use of the word "like" after every other word; that was annoying. Please people learn to articulate properly when giving an instructional video.
By Emil•
Aug 31, 2018
I didn't like this course. The presentations were of student-made level. Also I didn't like the content, it was more similiar to a lexicon of teenage girl, than to scientist in psychology. It was not an interesting course.
By Jonathan N C K•
May 7, 2020
By JUSTIN C N•
Jun 1, 2019
The course is a good one, it brought to light the principle of SSLD, the need for self-awareness using N3C and the negative and positive aspect of social script.
By Jay W Y•
Sep 4, 2017
Recommend for people in relationship difficulties, therapists, relationship coaches, and teachers
By Giannina Z•
Aug 8, 2020
If I had the option to un-enroll I would. Way too many really short videos. Lots of redundancy. I enrolled hoping to learn from a university professor, but ended up watching videos mostly of his very young recently graduated TA either chatting with one of her peers or interviewing said professor -who, by the way, uses the word 'like' as much as my teenager niece. Seriously, one out of every five words spoken by him are 'like'. I could not continue and stopped in the midst of week three. I am a big fan of Coursera and this is the only course that was not worth my time.
By Jared E•
Oct 15, 2018
I thought the much of this course was simply evil and the advise to be malevolent, especially in regard to abnormal sexuality. This course recommends abuse. and hides it behind a pretension of psychology.
By Komal S•
Apr 27, 2020
If I could give it 0 stars, I would. The videos are short and content is messy. The instructor could have intelligently shared information rather than rambling on. Would not recommend at all.
By Paula C M d C•
Oct 24, 2018
Dull. It is not engaging, the professor might know a lot, but surely he doesn't know how to express the content. It's a lot of 'nothing'.
By Muhammad A K•
Nov 12, 2017
Boring and monotonous way of explanation.
By NEELESH V C 1•
May 19, 2020
I want to unenroll this course