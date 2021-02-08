Chevron Left
Back to Strategies for Assisted Living Communities during COVID-19

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Strategies for Assisted Living Communities during COVID-19 by Johns Hopkins University

4.8
stars
220 ratings
54 reviews

About the Course

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, poses a high risk for assisted living communities due to residents’ age, health status, and communal living environment. The COVID-19 response has largely focused on nursing homes, leaving assisted living communities in the United States with fragmented guidance on how to respond to COVID-19 challenges. This course provides comprehensive instruction and resources for administrators and direct-care staff of assisted living communities. Learners will hear from experts about best practices to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and promote well-being. Topics discussed include development of emergency preparedness plans, infection and outbreak prevention, staffing considerations, testing, and contact tracing. The course also covers strategies for communicating with stakeholders, promoting resident and staff well-being, and leveraging health departments and other agency resources, including a collection of resources for COVID-19 vaccination guidance. Learners are encouraged to concurrently develop and enhance their own community’s policies, procedures, and practices. This course was developed in partnership with the Baltimore City Health Department....

Top reviews

MC

May 9, 2021

cousre was nicely designed so that every one understand. smoothly & easily.\n\ncourse content,interviews,refernce documents very informative & practical.\n\nThank you

ER

Apr 12, 2021

This course was very insightful to the practices aligned with Covid 19 and the Assisted Living Community.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 54 Reviews for Strategies for Assisted Living Communities during COVID-19

By Samantha

Feb 8, 2021

Great course as are all John Hopkins courses! Simple and very informative and has taught me so much

By Madeline S

Feb 5, 2021

Extremely thorough and helpful. Has many printable pdf's for use as well. Highly recommend!

By Elena R

Apr 13, 2021

This course was very insightful to the practices aligned with Covid 19 and the Assisted Living Community.

By Dee S

Mar 7, 2021

i thank everyone for putting this course together it is very informative , thank you.

By Kristine D

Jan 2, 2021

It was interesting, and gave historical medical background to preconceived notions.

By Aedrian A

Apr 29, 2021

I took this course only out of personal interest rather than of necessity, as I am not involved in an assisted living community. Nevertheless, there are numerous takeaways from this course that can be easily generalized or applied to non-assisted living community settings. I am quite sure that people working in assisted living communities will find this course timely and high-yield, and people will be informed of the state-of-the-art recommendations for the care of their loved ones in such facilities.

By Siriphol S

Feb 6, 2021

As a reminder, the course’s learning objectives are:

Develop comprehensive emergency preparedness plans related to COVID-19 practices and procedures Employ effective COVID-related infection prevention strategies and communication methods within your community Understand effective testing strategies and the utility of contact tracing and cohorting within Assisted Living Community settingsIdentify methods for promoting staff and resident well-being during COVID-19

By Abby H

Dec 16, 2021

T​hank you for all the instructors who gave all of their time and effort in teaching us how to handle the situation in assisted living communities in regards to the current situation of the pandemic times that we are in. I can relate and understand the topics being discussed here, and this course will certainly help me on how to do basic strategies when crisis arises in the long term care facility.

By HILARY H

Jan 27, 2021

The course was very informative and wonderful. The instructors had done a good job in presenting the fact and information that help us in managing and understanding about the Pandemic Covid-19. Thank you to the Johns Hopkins University for conducting this great Course. Thank you.

Hilary Hiew Jan 27 2021

By Malgorzata M

Dec 6, 2021

The absolutely excellent course! Recommended not only for people working in assisted living communities but for everyone interested in deepening his/her knowledge and understanding of the most critical COVID-19 issues. Huge thanks to all the experts engaged in developing this course!

By Sunilda A A

Feb 26, 2021

Throughout the course, a lot of evidence-based data was facilitated which allowed me have a better understanding of the material being covered. I learned so much from this course and I think everyone would benefit from it.

By Mohansingh C

May 10, 2021

cousre was nicely designed so that every one understand. smoothly & easily.

course content,interviews,refernce documents very informative & practical.

Thank you

By Jason K

Apr 24, 2021

Now I have detailed understanding of strategies for assisted living communities during SARS 2 COVID 19. Thank you.

By George M

May 9, 2021

I like the ideas presented including how to modify/change policy to comply with regs

By Konstantina D

Mar 15, 2021

Thank you very much for giving me the chance to carry out this Course for Free!

By Shafira O R T

Aug 9, 2021

The course is interesting and very good and can add to my insight

By Silvia M

Aug 22, 2021

He aprendido mucho ; como actuar frente a esta pandemia covid 19

By Barbara B

Mar 18, 2022

Excellent, comprehensive with great interviews and resources.

By Paul M

Feb 10, 2021

Excellent course and materials the reading list is invaluable

By Khamil K

Mar 26, 2021

Fantastic! Very easy to understand and follow! Thank you!

By wildani m

Jul 17, 2021

thank you very much for a very valuable lesson

By Janine M

Jan 11, 2021

I will help on teaching this in our community

By Manish P

Jan 21, 2021

Timely information and well designed course.

By Mandar D

Jan 7, 2022

Overall very good experience to learn.

By Monica G

Jan 22, 2021

The information was very informative

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder