MC
May 9, 2021
cousre was nicely designed so that every one understand. smoothly & easily.\n\ncourse content,interviews,refernce documents very informative & practical.\n\nThank you
ER
Apr 12, 2021
This course was very insightful to the practices aligned with Covid 19 and the Assisted Living Community.
By Samantha•
Feb 8, 2021
Great course as are all John Hopkins courses! Simple and very informative and has taught me so much
By Madeline S•
Feb 5, 2021
Extremely thorough and helpful. Has many printable pdf's for use as well. Highly recommend!
By Elena R•
Apr 13, 2021
By Dee S•
Mar 7, 2021
i thank everyone for putting this course together it is very informative , thank you.
By Kristine D•
Jan 2, 2021
It was interesting, and gave historical medical background to preconceived notions.
By Aedrian A•
Apr 29, 2021
I took this course only out of personal interest rather than of necessity, as I am not involved in an assisted living community. Nevertheless, there are numerous takeaways from this course that can be easily generalized or applied to non-assisted living community settings. I am quite sure that people working in assisted living communities will find this course timely and high-yield, and people will be informed of the state-of-the-art recommendations for the care of their loved ones in such facilities.
By Siriphol S•
Feb 6, 2021
As a reminder, the course’s learning objectives are:
Develop comprehensive emergency preparedness plans related to COVID-19 practices and procedures Employ effective COVID-related infection prevention strategies and communication methods within your community Understand effective testing strategies and the utility of contact tracing and cohorting within Assisted Living Community settingsIdentify methods for promoting staff and resident well-being during COVID-19
By Abby H•
Dec 16, 2021
Thank you for all the instructors who gave all of their time and effort in teaching us how to handle the situation in assisted living communities in regards to the current situation of the pandemic times that we are in. I can relate and understand the topics being discussed here, and this course will certainly help me on how to do basic strategies when crisis arises in the long term care facility.
By HILARY H•
Jan 27, 2021
The course was very informative and wonderful. The instructors had done a good job in presenting the fact and information that help us in managing and understanding about the Pandemic Covid-19. Thank you to the Johns Hopkins University for conducting this great Course. Thank you.
By Malgorzata M•
Dec 6, 2021
The absolutely excellent course! Recommended not only for people working in assisted living communities but for everyone interested in deepening his/her knowledge and understanding of the most critical COVID-19 issues. Huge thanks to all the experts engaged in developing this course!
By Sunilda A A•
Feb 26, 2021
Throughout the course, a lot of evidence-based data was facilitated which allowed me have a better understanding of the material being covered. I learned so much from this course and I think everyone would benefit from it.
By Mohansingh C•
May 10, 2021
By Jason K•
Apr 24, 2021
Now I have detailed understanding of strategies for assisted living communities during SARS 2 COVID 19. Thank you.
By George M•
May 9, 2021
I like the ideas presented including how to modify/change policy to comply with regs
By Konstantina D•
Mar 15, 2021
Thank you very much for giving me the chance to carry out this Course for Free!
By Shafira O R T•
Aug 9, 2021
The course is interesting and very good and can add to my insight
By Silvia M•
Aug 22, 2021
He aprendido mucho ; como actuar frente a esta pandemia covid 19
By Barbara B•
Mar 18, 2022
Excellent, comprehensive with great interviews and resources.
By Paul M•
Feb 10, 2021
Excellent course and materials the reading list is invaluable
By Khamil K•
Mar 26, 2021
Fantastic! Very easy to understand and follow! Thank you!
By wildani m•
Jul 17, 2021
thank you very much for a very valuable lesson
By Janine M•
Jan 11, 2021
I will help on teaching this in our community
By Manish P•
Jan 21, 2021
Timely information and well designed course.
By Mandar D•
Jan 7, 2022
Overall very good experience to learn.
By Monica G•
Jan 22, 2021
The information was very informative