Dr. Robin Jump is a physician-scientist with the Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) and the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System. She is also an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine at Case Western Reserve University. She has research funding from the VA, CDC and AHRQ and has published extensively in peer-review journals. Her long-term academic interests are to support antimicrobial stewardship in post-acute and long-term care settings in the VA and the community. She recently developed a tele-stewardship program for rural VA settings and was the senior author on a consensus statement about urinary tract infections in nursing home residents. Dr. Jump serves on committees with the Society of Hospital Epidemiology of America SHEA and AMDA—the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.