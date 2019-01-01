Profile

Robin Jump

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Robin Jump is a physician-scientist with the Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) and the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System. She is also an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine at Case Western Reserve University. She has research funding from the VA, CDC and AHRQ and has published extensively in peer-review journals. Her long-term academic interests are to support antimicrobial stewardship in post-acute and long-term care settings in the VA and the community. She recently developed a tele-stewardship program for rural VA settings and was the senior author on a consensus statement about urinary tract infections in nursing home residents. Dr. Jump serves on committees with the Society of Hospital Epidemiology of America SHEA and AMDA—the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.

    Courses

    Strategies for Assisted Living Communities during COVID-19

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder