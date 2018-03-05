SS
Oct 22, 2020
It was great course!!! learned a lot of new things about Heath IT and its current challenges and future prospects. Course explained nicely where Heath IT is right now and where it is going next.
SK
May 20, 2020
Thanks for an excellent experience! I really enjoyed this course. Bruce Darrow and Nicholas Genes are really wonderful teachers. All other contributors were also top-class.
By Venkataramanaiah s•
Mar 5, 2018
It may be good idea and useful to include a module on how to use IT in healthcare for audit of treatment protocols.
By Jonathan G•
Feb 27, 2018
This course was a no-brainer. Of course new technologies are going to be introduced into the medical profession. That's a given. I feel there was no need for this course.
By Kathy C•
Nov 4, 2020
Videos were much too long & not very interesting.
By Xavier A A•
May 6, 2021
Felt more like interviews and data being gathered from me than a course.
By Lynne S•
Nov 16, 2020
This class was exactly what I was looking for to bridge my years of experience as an IT project manager to the Healthcare Sector. The class was engaging, and I specifically appreciated the format of the combination of lectures with interviews and panel discussions.
My suggestion... this class was recorded a couple years ago. In 2020, as the world has been hit hard with the covid epidemic, clearly that has included the Healthcare industry. I recommend adding a new module at the end of this course that updates 2020. For example in 2020 Telehealth has become a very real requirement - what has gone well and what has not.
I believe this course positions me well as I'm now looking for future opportunities as a Healthcare IT PM. I've already referred to information from the course during multiple job interviews.
By Julius M•
Oct 22, 2017
A very well documented in depth introduction of health IT that opened my understanding of past and future expectations. I am glad I enrolled.
Julius.
By Dr. A I M F•
Mar 5, 2018
Use some slides for sharing information. Videos were good. Nice course. Great resources good insight into Health IT.
By Pamela S•
Mar 12, 2018
loved the challenge
By Ahmed•
Oct 26, 2020
THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR A THOROUGHLY INFORMATIVE COURSE.
MAY I OFFER SOME SUGGESTIONS: IT WOULD BE USEFUL TO GET A TIME REFERENCE IN WHICH THIS COURSE WAS RECORDED. THIS WILL HELP PUT COMMENTS WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF WHERE THE TECHNOLOGY IS. SECONDLY IT WOULD BE NICE TO SUMMARISE THE FINDINGS IN A PDF DOCUMENTS AS DISCUSSIONS CAN BE LONG AND LOADED. IT WOULD ALSO BE USEFUL TO RUN DISCUSSIONS WITH INTERNATIONAL CANDIDATES IN MIND, THERFORE INCLUDING, FOR EXAPMLE, EXPERIENCES FROM EUROPE AND THE FAR EAST OR OTHERS WHERE NECESSARY.
THANKS AGAIN FOR SHARING YOUR EXPERIENCE
By Stacey K•
Nov 6, 2017
As a person new to healthcare I enjoyed the course as it helped me to better understand the complexities of implementing eHealth as well as providing a snapshot of where the industry has come from and where it is moving. I especially enjoyed round tables and interviews. As a suggestion I would appreciate to hear nurse's perspectives as well and maybe aged-care facility carer too -- someone who does not necessary has input into the development but has to deal with the product -- most of the current interviews were with people in leadership positions or physicians.
By Jacky K O•
Jul 16, 2020
Thank you for everyone involved in the making of this course, which has Really amazing insights and sharing from different perspectives in healthcare informatics which now I think is our priority, not to put doctors or healthcare individuals aside, but to reinforce them even more. I am definitely going to try my best to get involved and dive deeper into Health IT. May everyone be blessed and once again, thank you. Greetings from Indonesia
By Prashant S•
Mar 1, 2019
The course material was presented in a format that was easy to digest. There is a right balance of information on health and tech. None of the videos were overwhelming in content nor length.
I gained a lot of health related terms and information just from listening to the presenters. I have a tech background but I had no difficulty following conversations where medical or health related terms or examples were used.
By Giridharan S•
Feb 13, 2017
A great course to get one started on different aspects of Health Care IT. The format of the course, especially, the interviews and panel discussions are a great way to enable students get multiple perspectives in a short time frame. The course instructors, Bruce Darrow and Nicholas Genes made this course interesting and worthwhile.
By Roxane G•
Nov 2, 2020
I have enjoyed this course very much. My real interest has been in EHR and the information they went over was great. I enjoyed seeing the slides and also learning the history. Also, I have taken a few courses on Big Data and it was a good refresher hearing the information again from another source.
By Dolores C S•
Jun 18, 2021
To be honest, I enjoyed the course it's new and it teaches one how important it is to have Health Care IT in our lives, and I get to experience new skills and learn a lot about this course it's very fascinating and informative. I enjoy learning hope to accomplish my goals someday.
By Dr D T•
Oct 13, 2021
Its one of the most comprehensive course on Healthcare IT. The transformations taking place both in the field of medical research and in the engineering sciences are being connected seamlessly by use of health informatics, device interfacing and use of health analytics in a big way
By Dr.Mehedi H•
Oct 21, 2019
First of all let me thank Dr. Bruce Darrow for wonderful content and explanation.
I've taken this course along with two more courses to make my learning more comprehensive and useful in the course, it influence me to take my steps to the carrier of health it.
By Kwame A•
Nov 9, 2017
Great content delivered with excellent clarity. And I like the emphasis on interviews with experts. I should have taken this course before completing my masters thesis. My life would have been so much easier. Thanks to Doctors Darrow and Genes.
By Ayan R•
Jun 27, 2017
A good introduction to exploring EMR systems and world of tele-health. Would like to see your next courses give perspective from other healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, and PAs) providing suggestions and feedback.
By Gamaliel M•
Sep 3, 2019
This course is a window into the why's, how's and because's of the HC IT. Taught in a simplified but high caliber methodology by experts in the field. Thank you for bringing such brilliant people aboard Coursera
By Bianca G•
Dec 14, 2017
This course is great, I learned so much about the system. The way of explaining the topics is very interectaive, I loved the interviews, they were very interesting. Thank you very much for the opportunity.
By Sohel S•
Oct 23, 2020
By Cesar R S•
Sep 12, 2020
This course was very informative. I would of liked more mini quizzes, and questions for the first week were a little weird, but overall good teachers with a good message,
By Sachin K•
May 21, 2020
By Hui M•
Jun 2, 2020
really great insight into implementation considerations, challenges and outcomes of health care IT. love the interviews with actual clinicians and Health IT practitioners.