Bruce Darrow, M.D., Ph.D., is Associate Professor of Medicine/Cardiology, Vice President of Information Technology, and Chief Medical Information Officer for the Mount Sinai Health System. He graduated summa cum laude from Yale University and received his doctorates from Washington University in St. Louis. As an academic physician, he has been recognized for excellence in medical education and teaching at every level of his training. During his medical residency at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, his peers awarded him the Dr. Joseph N. Muschel Housestaff Award for combining clinical skills with empathetic and compassionate care. In 2007 and 2009 he won the Solomon Berson Teaching Award from the Department of Medicine for the most significant contribution to housestaff education, and the Mount Sinai Hospital Department of Nursing has made him a four-time nominee and 2012 winner of the Attending Physician of the Year Award. In 2009, Dr. Darrow completed a Clinical Quality Fellowship Program sponsored by the Greater New York Hospital Association and the United Hospital Fund, and he served for several years as the physician chair of the Heart Hospital Performance Improvement Committee and Directory of Telemetry Services, as well as a member of several other hospital quality improvement committees. During his tenure as CMIO, the Health Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) awarded Mount Sinai Hospital the 2012 Davies Enterprise Award for excellence in health information technology and use of electronic health records to improve quality of care and patient safety. Dr. Darrow is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in both Cardiovascular Disease and General Internal Medicine, and he is also Board Certified in Clinical Informatics by the American Board of Preventive Medicine. In 2005, Dr. Darrow was awarded Fellowship in the American College of Cardiology, and he is a member of the American Heart Association. In addition to his hospital practice, Dr. Darrow treats ambulatory patients with a broad spectrum of cardiac conditions, including hypertension, high cholesterol, coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, valvular heart disease, and heart rhythm abnormalities.