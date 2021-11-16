MT
Nov 6, 2021
This is a nice course for you to learn Health Information Technology Fundamentals. You can also get an overview of Software Security, Authentication, Databases and customer services.
EF
May 8, 2022
I enjoyed learning about Electronic Health Records. The course was fun, very educational and informative. Instructors did a great job with lectures.
By Mushafau O•
Nov 16, 2021
Would be nice to provide more details about some popular EMR software e.g. displaying their interface and navigating the menus.
By Arjuna S C•
Mar 31, 2021
There is a lot to learn about how hospitals work and vocabulary.
By Andrea M•
Feb 15, 2021
Enjoyed this course, very informative and easy to follow.
By Naomi•
Apr 19, 2021
If there was an actual simulation to enter patient data and schedule appointments and go through that process, I would have given it 5 stars. I learn and retain information from hands-on experience.
By Safiqul I S•
Jul 2, 2021
I love this course. Now I am able to understand Health Information Technology and also I can get a job in many departments of Healthcare IT. Thanks to the all members who teach me and giving me an opportunity to take this this course. Specially thanks to EBONY COLINA, Madam :) I like your teaching styles and your verbal speech. Thank You All.
By Robin S•
Apr 13, 2021
I really enjoyed this course! It's exciting to start taking a peak of what goes on "behind the scene" of medical facilities! I am looking forward to the next course to continue towards my goal of eventually working in the Healthcare IT field.
By Jeffrey L•
Jan 17, 2021
Basic but informative and provides a high level overview to help me with my current role and be able to apply the training into day to day discussions on EHR. Thank you Coursera and John Hopkins for the program.
By Manuel T•
Nov 7, 2021
By E F•
May 8, 2022
By Damilola O•
Feb 4, 2021
Very informative, educative and comprehensive. I look forward to learning more about Health IT. Thanks to the various teachers for teaching so well.
By Ashley S•
Feb 23, 2022
This course was very informative, yet to the point. I look forward to the other courses in this specialization.
By Raksha k•
May 10, 2022
good course, which gave me more knowledge about Electronic health records and various other information.
By eva e q n•
Jan 14, 2021
one of the best in terms of its in depth and the ability to infuse hospital case studied is very good
By Denae' C•
Oct 8, 2021
The Health Information Technology Course was engaging and enligtening.
By Ireka P•
Aug 1, 2021
IT WAS VERY DETAILED AND THOROUGH AND I ENJOYED IT SO MUCH
By Mike R•
Apr 2, 2022
Good Information. The direction I'm looking at going!
By Francos G S A•
Nov 30, 2020
very informative... again i can relate to this course
By Mason J•
Dec 26, 2021
This course was very informative and detailed.
By basheer a h•
Dec 23, 2021
اشكر القائمين على ماقدموه
دورات اكثر من رائعه
By Malik G B•
Feb 16, 2021
Great education tools. Highly recommend!
By MarylandRN f•
Mar 2, 2021
Thank you so much. Excellent course!
By Kenya W•
Mar 11, 2022
User-friendly
Practical information
By Siddiqui S•
Mar 28, 2021
Very Good and Very Basic!
By Waqas H•
Oct 10, 2021
Very informative course.
By Ashraf S•
May 9, 2021
Thank you for the course