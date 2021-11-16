Chevron Left
Back to Health Information Technology Fundamentals

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Health Information Technology Fundamentals by Johns Hopkins University

4.8
stars
169 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will receive an overview of the health IT ecosystem with a specific focus on the role of electronic health records (EHRs). You’ll be introduced to the factors that contributed to the move from paper records to digitized records and who the most common vendors are. We’ll go over features of EHRs such as computerized provider order entry, clinical decision support, documentation capabilities, and medication reconciliation. Like a physician’s stethoscope, the EHR has become an important tool in healthcare delivery and plays a part throughout the patient’s journey. You’ll go through each of the steps from patient scheduling, to front desk registration, outpatient visits, emergency room encounters, and inpatient admissions. During the course, we’ll also cover examples of how technical issues related to the EHR can be as simple as problems with logging or password resets. But how they can also be more complex related to alerts that are firing and the display of information. Although some of those challenges are beyond the scope of the IT support staff, having familiarity with the scope of potential problems and the broader EHR landscape is important. This course also includes an introduction to database architecture, servers, and interfaces. We wrap up by discussing the importance of training end-users on healthcare technology and the way in which effective change management strategies are crucial....

Top reviews

MT

Nov 6, 2021

This is a nice course for you to learn Health Information Technology Fundamentals. You can also get an overview of Software Security, Authentication, Databases and customer services.

EF

May 8, 2022

I enjoyed learning about Electronic Health Records. The course was fun, very educational and informative. Instructors did a great job with lectures.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 37 Reviews for Health Information Technology Fundamentals

By Mushafau O

Nov 16, 2021

Would be nice to provide more details about some popular EMR software e.g. displaying their interface and navigating the menus.

By Arjuna S C

Mar 31, 2021

There is a lot to learn about how hospitals work and vocabulary.

By Andrea M

Feb 15, 2021

Enjoyed this course, very informative and easy to follow.

By Naomi

Apr 19, 2021

If there was an actual simulation to enter patient data and schedule appointments and go through that process, I would have given it 5 stars. I learn and retain information from hands-on experience.

By Safiqul I S

Jul 2, 2021

​I love this course. Now I am able to understand Health Information Technology and also I can get a job in many departments of Healthcare IT. Thanks to the all members who teach me and giving me an opportunity to take this this course. Specially thanks to EBONY COLINA, Madam :) I like your teaching styles and your verbal speech. Thank You All.

By Robin S

Apr 13, 2021

I really enjoyed this course! It's exciting to start taking a peak of what goes on "behind the scene" of medical facilities! I am looking forward to the next course to continue towards my goal of eventually working in the Healthcare IT field.

By Jeffrey L

Jan 17, 2021

Basic but informative and provides a high level overview to help me with my current role and be able to apply the training into day to day discussions on EHR. Thank you Coursera and John Hopkins for the program.

By Manuel T

Nov 7, 2021

This is a nice course for you to learn Health Information Technology Fundamentals. You can also get an overview of Software Security, Authentication, Databases and customer services.

By E F

May 8, 2022

I enjoyed learning about Electronic Health Records. The course was fun, very educational and informative. Instructors did a great job with lectures.

By Damilola O

Feb 4, 2021

Very informative, educative and comprehensive. I look forward to learning more about Health IT. Thanks to the various teachers for teaching so well.

By Ashley S

Feb 23, 2022

T​his course was very informative, yet to the point. I look forward to the other courses in this specialization.

By Raksha k

May 10, 2022

good course, which gave me more knowledge about Electronic health records and various other information.

By eva e q n

Jan 14, 2021

one of the best in terms of its in depth and the ability to infuse hospital case studied is very good

By Denae' C

Oct 8, 2021

The Health Information Technology Course was engaging and enligtening.

By Ireka P

Aug 1, 2021

IT WAS VERY DETAILED AND THOROUGH AND I ENJOYED IT SO MUCH

By Mike R

Apr 2, 2022

Good Information. The direction I'm looking at going!

By Francos G S A

Nov 30, 2020

very informative... again i can relate to this course

By Mason J

Dec 26, 2021

This course was very informative and detailed.

By basheer a h

Dec 23, 2021

اشكر القائمين على ماقدموه

دورات اكثر من رائعه

By Malik G B

Feb 16, 2021

Great education tools. Highly recommend!

By MarylandRN f

Mar 2, 2021

Thank you so much. Excellent course!

By Kenya W

Mar 11, 2022

User-friendly

Practical information

By Siddiqui S

Mar 28, 2021

Very Good and Very Basic!

By Waqas H

Oct 10, 2021

Very informative course.

By Ashraf S

May 9, 2021

Thank you for the course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder