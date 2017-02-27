About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 42 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Health Informatics
  • Value-Based Pricing
  • Communication
  • Management
Instructor

Offered by

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Course and Case Introduction

25 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading
4 hours to complete

Mr. Osner Santana Goes to the ED

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 76 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Mr. Osner Santana Waits to Be Seen

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 83 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Mr. Osner Santana Meets Dr. Jefferson (Part 1)

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 109 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Mr. Osner Santana Meets Dr. Jefferson (Part 2)

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 128 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
10 minutes to complete

Completion of HI-FIVE Training (Clinical Perspective)

10 minutes to complete
1 reading
17 hours to complete

Role-Based Content (OPTIONAL) - Physicians / Nurse Practitioners / Physician Assistants / Clinical Executives / Clinical Managers / Public Health Professionals

17 hours to complete
55 videos (Total 429 min), 1 reading, 19 quizzes
6 hours to complete

Role-Based Content (OPTIONAL) - Nurses / Midwives / Medical Assistants / Other Clinical Support

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 137 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

