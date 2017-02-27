HI-FIVE (Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment) Training is a 12-hour online course designed by Columbia University in 2016, with sponsorship from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). The training is role-based and uses case scenarios. Also, it has additional, optional modules on other topics of interest or relevance. Although we suggest to complete the course within a month's timeframe, the course is self-paced and so you can start and finish the course at anytime during a month's time period. No additional hardware or software are required for this course.
HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Clinical Perspective)Columbia University
- Health Informatics
- Value-Based Pricing
- Communication
- Management
Columbia University
For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.
Course and Case Introduction
Mr. Osner Santana Goes to the ED
Mr. Osner Santana Waits to Be Seen
Mr. Osner Santana Meets Dr. Jefferson (Part 1)
Mr. Osner Santana Meets Dr. Jefferson (Part 2)
Completion of HI-FIVE Training (Clinical Perspective)
Role-Based Content (OPTIONAL) - Physicians / Nurse Practitioners / Physician Assistants / Clinical Executives / Clinical Managers / Public Health Professionals
This module is optional, but has additional topics that you may be interested based on your role. We encourage you to explore any of these topics and there are also quizzes to test your learning.
Role-Based Content (OPTIONAL) - Nurses / Midwives / Medical Assistants / Other Clinical Support
This module is optional, but has additional topics that you may be interested based on your role. We encourage you to explore any of these topics and there are also quizzes to test your learning.
It is very educative and brings healthcare processes and methods to life.
Excellent and informative. It has changed my perspective about patient care and I will be able to apply it in y field of work
Highly informative & appears good to both Clinical & Technical audience
This is an interesting clinical case study based course for the Clinician.
