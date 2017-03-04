Chevron Left
HI-FIVE (Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment) Training is a 12-hour online course designed by Columbia University in 2016, with sponsorship from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). The training is role-based and uses case scenarios. Also, it has additional, optional modules on other topics of interest or relevance. Although we suggest to complete the course within a month's timeframe, the course is self-paced and so you can start and finish the course at anytime during a month's time period. No additional hardware or software are required for this course. Our nation’s healthcare system is changing at a rapid pace. Transformative health care delivery programs depend heavily on health information technology to improve and coordinate care, maintain patient registries, support patient engagement, develop and sustain data infrastructure necessary for multi-payer value-based payment, and enable analytical capacities to inform decision making and streamline reporting. The accelerated pace of change from new and expanding technology will continue to be a challenge for preparing a skilled workforce so taking this training will help you to stay current in the dynamic landscape of health care. This course is one of three related courses in the HI-FIVE training program, which has topics on population health, care coordination and interoperability, value-based care, healthcare data analytics, and patient-centered care. Each of the three courses is designed from a different perspective based on various healthcare roles. This first course is from a clinical perspective, geared towards physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, clinical executives and managers, medical assistants, and other clinical support roles. However, we encourage anyone working in healthcare, health IT, public health, and population health to participate in any of the three trainings....

By Yasir A

Mar 4, 2017

This was a very informative course. It help me realize that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to improve interoperability between EHRs as well as improving communication with the patients and families as well as communication between providers. This will most certainly help me in the work that I'm involved in right now which is family centered care. We already invite the parents to participate in morning rounds with all the team members. The lecture about trust was loaded with helpful information. Great work!!

By Bridget C

Apr 9, 2018

The content of this course puts into perspective the relevant issues facing the system of health care in the United States and the solutions that have been implemented to address these issues. I received a better understanding and context for the many changes that are occurring.

By Christian A

Sep 25, 2019

This course is very relevant to my current practice. I like that I was able to complete this course on my pace. Definitely recommended!

By Olusola A O

Oct 8, 2017

Excellent and informative. It has changed my perspective about patient care and I will be able to apply it in y field of work

By Shamsheer K

May 30, 2017

HELPED ME A LOT TO KNOW ABOUT HEALTH SYSTEMS IN USA. OTHER COUNTRIES CAN ALSO UNDERTAKE THESE KIND OF INITIATIVES.

By Clare C

Apr 24, 2017

The case scenarios were so realistic that will make you think critically and apply the concepts you just learned.

By Piyaphas T

Sep 7, 2018

Very good content and effective quiz for checking ourselves more understanding of each chapter

By YOEMY W

Apr 17, 2017

Excellent, very practical and informative for those in Healh care IT field.

By Tripthi M M

Feb 28, 2017

This is an interesting clinical case study based course for the Clinician.

By Adeola A

Jun 5, 2017

It is very educative and brings healthcare processes and methods to life.

By Abarna P M

Jul 23, 2019

Highly informative & appears good to both Clinical & Technical audience

By Annie D

Apr 3, 2017

Great learning experience and knowledge oriented.

By Venkat R C

Mar 2, 2018

A well developed and highly informative course.

By Adnan L

Apr 7, 2018

Very informative and exceptional course

By Francis O

Apr 27, 2022

Very educative and informative course.

By SWATHI S

Aug 17, 2019

Thank you for interesting information

By Angel B

Dec 7, 2018

Excellent material and didactics!

By Temitope B

Jun 4, 2020

It was a wonderful experience

By Andres V

Sep 10, 2017

Great course, great lectures!

By Manjinder S

May 6, 2017

A very knowledgeable course.

By Shemaiah W

Jan 27, 2017

Well put together course.

By Mayank A

Sep 1, 2017

Highly Recommended

By Chiedu O

Jul 9, 2017

Awesome Course!!!

By Zhiyu Z

Sep 12, 2020

NICEEEEEEEEEE

By Marie J S G

May 2, 2017

Great course!

