Sep 24, 2019
This course is very relevant to my current practice. I like that I was able to complete this course on my pace. Definitely recommended!
Oct 7, 2017
Excellent and informative. It has changed my perspective about patient care and I will be able to apply it in y field of work
By Yasir A•
Mar 4, 2017
This was a very informative course. It help me realize that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to improve interoperability between EHRs as well as improving communication with the patients and families as well as communication between providers. This will most certainly help me in the work that I'm involved in right now which is family centered care. We already invite the parents to participate in morning rounds with all the team members. The lecture about trust was loaded with helpful information. Great work!!
By Bridget C•
Apr 9, 2018
The content of this course puts into perspective the relevant issues facing the system of health care in the United States and the solutions that have been implemented to address these issues. I received a better understanding and context for the many changes that are occurring.
By Christian A•
Sep 25, 2019
By Olusola A O•
Oct 8, 2017
By Shamsheer K•
May 30, 2017
HELPED ME A LOT TO KNOW ABOUT HEALTH SYSTEMS IN USA. OTHER COUNTRIES CAN ALSO UNDERTAKE THESE KIND OF INITIATIVES.
By Clare C•
Apr 24, 2017
The case scenarios were so realistic that will make you think critically and apply the concepts you just learned.
By Piyaphas T•
Sep 7, 2018
Very good content and effective quiz for checking ourselves more understanding of each chapter
By YOEMY W•
Apr 17, 2017
Excellent, very practical and informative for those in Healh care IT field.
By Tripthi M M•
Feb 28, 2017
This is an interesting clinical case study based course for the Clinician.
By Adeola A•
Jun 5, 2017
It is very educative and brings healthcare processes and methods to life.
By Abarna P M•
Jul 23, 2019
Highly informative & appears good to both Clinical & Technical audience
By Annie D•
Apr 3, 2017
Great learning experience and knowledge oriented.
By Venkat R C•
Mar 2, 2018
A well developed and highly informative course.
By Adnan L•
Apr 7, 2018
Very informative and exceptional course
By Francis O•
Apr 27, 2022
Very educative and informative course.
By SWATHI S•
Aug 17, 2019
Thank you for interesting information
By Angel B•
Dec 7, 2018
Excellent material and didactics!
By Temitope B•
Jun 4, 2020
It was a wonderful experience
By Andres V•
Sep 10, 2017
Great course, great lectures!
By Manjinder S•
May 6, 2017
A very knowledgeable course.
By Shemaiah W•
Jan 27, 2017
Well put together course.
By Mayank A•
Sep 1, 2017
Highly Recommended
By Chiedu O•
Jul 9, 2017
Awesome Course!!!
By Zhiyu Z•
Sep 12, 2020
NICEEEEEEEEEE
By Marie J S G•
May 2, 2017
Great course!