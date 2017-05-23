About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Health Informatics
  • Value-Based Pricing
  • Data Analysis
  • Analytics
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Course and Case Introduction

25 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete

Meeting the Heights Family Healthcare Clinic Team (Part 1)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 93 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Meeting the Heights Family Healthcare Clinic Team (Part 2)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Getting Mr. Santana to His Appointment

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 104 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Achieving Coordinated, Team-Based Care

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 58 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
10 minutes to complete

Completion of HI-FIVE Training (Administrative/IT Perspective)

10 minutes to complete
1 reading

