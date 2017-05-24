Chevron Left
HI-FIVE (Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment) Training is an approximately 10-hour online course designed by Columbia University in 2016, with sponsorship from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). The training is role-based and uses case scenarios. No additional hardware or software are required for this course. Our nation’s healthcare system is changing at a rapid pace. Transformative health care delivery programs depend heavily on health information technology to improve and coordinate care, maintain patient registries, support patient engagement, develop and sustain data infrastructure necessary for multi-payer value-based payment, and enable analytical capacities to inform decision making and streamline reporting. The accelerated pace of change from new and expanding technology will continue to be a challenge for preparing a skilled workforce so taking this training will help you to stay current in the dynamic landscape of health care. This course is one of three related courses in the HI-FIVE training program, which has topics on population health, care coordination and interoperability, value-based care, healthcare data analytics, and patient-centered care. Each of the three courses is designed from a different perspective based on various healthcare roles. This third course is from an administrative or IT perspective, geared towards executives, managers, analysts, and staff that work in administration, business, finance, operations, data or IT. However, we encourage anyone working in healthcare, health IT, public health, and population health to participate in any of the three trainings....

By Ramona H

May 24, 2017

I thought this course gave a good amount of information to cover the subject as I knew nothing about HIT.

By Christin

Nov 3, 2017

-Clear

-From general to specific

-Short but up to the point, fit a health science student's needs

By sanjeev s

Jun 22, 2020

Course is good, but material is too theoretical. Some more practical orientation is requested. Also, in some assessments, the choices/options given are too close and more than one appear appropriate, even after going through the lessons over and over again. Since 3 attempts are allowed, it becomes a matter of trail and error, rather than a well-informed decision, which it otherwise ought to be. Some case studies, even if only for reading (not grading), can be of immense help, especially if they offer some insights on the planning and implementation of HIT/HIE, etc.

By Nazari J A

Oct 24, 2019

I learned the following topics from the Course HI-FIVE Health Informatics For Innovation Value & Enrichment Administrative IT Perspective. with thanks

This training was very effective for me because I worked as an Information Officer for Disability rehabilitations as same as the training materials and example of Mr. Sanatana This will help me for my next career.

 patient health information and care coordination

 Population Health and the Application of Health IT

 technologies best support patient centered care

 Value-Based Care

 Benefit of Healthcare Interoperability

 Barriers to Interoperable Health IT

 Data Analytics in Clinical Settings

 statistical and quantitative analysis

 value-based payment systems and the role of data analytics

 Population Management and Value-Based Care

 Risk Adjustment and Predictive Modeling

 Learning Health Systems

 the Future of Risk Management and Predictive Model

 Learning Health Systems

Thank you very Much.

Jawid Akram Nazari

By Michael N

Apr 3, 2017

This course was very informative relative to coming healthcare system changes that deal with IT as well as the coming changes for transformation in payment models such as FFS to ACO etc. The other aspects of ethical concerns relative to public interest were very insightful as it outlines the challenges you face from enhanced productivity vs access to patient information in a public forum whereby the dat can be misused for gain or unnecessary wasteful tactics from those who do not possess the best veracity in the U.S. healthcare system infrastructure as we move to value-based care and potential increased capitation.

By Bettina R

Mar 8, 2022

Excellent course although the narrative sometimes repeats the slides. A few of the quiz questions had muliple correct answers and no way to elect more than one radio button. Good examples and use cases from that perspective. A little naive on the IT side of implementations, but that was to be expected.

By Akobirkhon N

Jan 27, 2018

I am so so happy! I strongly recommend this course to everybody. I feel confident in my current sphere. Knowledge that I gained will help me create new ideas and work comfortable in the hospital. Thank you so much coursera team and thank you so much Columbia University.

By Ehiemere C C

Feb 22, 2022

This course is out of this world: great content

By Srividya

May 4, 2017

very useful, very relevant, very very good

By Vishakha J

Aug 2, 2019

It is a wonderful course!

By Landon W

Feb 11, 2018

Great course!

By Cynthia M G

Oct 18, 2019

muy util !

By Sarah A

Sep 6, 2020

G

By Ashley K

Jun 12, 2017

G

By Laurel H

May 4, 2020

I definitely wasn't ready for it to be over! There was one section I believe in section 3 where the wrong text did not match up with the slides or the audio. I would have loved a little more time spent on understanding the calculation of risk adjusted index's as well as c-statistics. Other than that I definitely now know how much I don't know about the Informatics in Healthcare world but I'm definitely intrigued to learn more.

By Alex A

Apr 4, 2017

This course covered exceedingly relevant topics to help health system participants wrap their minds around the changes taking place with value based payments and care coordination. I hope that with time some of the rough edges with the lectures and quiz questions get ironed out. I would absolutely look forward to an advanced version around interoperability and more in depth analytics.

By Dolapo O

May 25, 2017

Very educative. Haven't worked in health care sector for 4 years till date as an IT Engr , this course bridge the gap regarding my knowledge of informatics. Good job, very relevant in today's health IT.

By Golla R

Apr 10, 2019

yeah!!! It needs dedicated time and effort. But Case studies are a bit Interesting for every student to go through.

By Rebecca W

Apr 3, 2020

This was a great overview of the constantly change information component to healthcare.

By Chinwe G O

May 24, 2022

Very informative course.

By Samantha D

Jan 1, 2018

Very informative!

By Erin T

Jun 18, 2017

Dreadfully monotone, I couldn't sit through it. I wish the speakers were more engaging.

Good content wise

By mohammad a g

Feb 25, 2018

not practically implemented in softare tools like . But overall it was a nice eperience.

By Sushanta P

Jan 21, 2020

Such lazy & poor course execution!

