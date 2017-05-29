YW
By Yifan W•
May 29, 2017
I learned a lot through this course, thank you! It was very easy to do and I could complete it on my own time.
By Billy B•
Aug 25, 2017
A very good course. I recommend anyone with interest in health informatics
By Kirstin F•
Apr 28, 2017
I took this class hoping to learn and gain some CEU's. I learned, but I did not gain a single CEU. I'm a little frustrated that I spent so much time on this, but am unable to use it towards my Certification.
By Vicky S•
Aug 23, 2020
Very interesting and helpful!
By Luis J I•
Jun 2, 2017
The course provided relevant, up to date information needed for a transforming healthcare environment. The audio reads off the slides 80% of the time and some of the questions on the quizzes were not clear. I replied back with feedback regarding the issues and still waiting to hear back. Overall, the course provides good initiative on where patient cared focus should lead to.
By Rashad J T M•
Jan 11, 2019
Great course! Very informative. Liked how concepts were organized and coordinated