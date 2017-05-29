Chevron Left
4.7
stars
26 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

HI-FIVE (Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment) Training is an approximately 10-hour online course designed by Columbia University in 2016, with sponsorship from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). The training is role-based and uses case scenarios. No additional hardware or software are required for this course. Our nation’s healthcare system is changing at a rapid pace. Transformative health care delivery programs depend heavily on health information technology to improve and coordinate care, maintain patient registries, support patient engagement, develop and sustain data infrastructure necessary for multi-payer value-based payment, and enable analytical capacities to inform decision making and streamline reporting. The accelerated pace of change from new and expanding technology will continue to be a challenge for preparing a skilled workforce so taking this training will help you to stay current in the dynamic landscape of health care. This course is one of three related courses in the HI-FIVE training program, which has topics on population health, care coordination and interoperability, value-based care, healthcare data analytics, and patient-centered care. Each of the three courses is designed from a different perspective based on various healthcare roles. This second course is from a social or peer perspective, geared towards care coordinators, care/case managers, social workers, community health workers, patient navigators, peer coaches, behavioral health support, and other similar roles. However, we encourage anyone working in healthcare, health IT, public health, and population health to participate in any of the three trainings....

By Yifan W

May 29, 2017

I learned a lot through this course, thank you! It was very easy to do and I could complete it on my own time.

By Billy B

Aug 25, 2017

A very good course. I recommend anyone with interest in health informatics

By Kirstin F

Apr 28, 2017

I took this class hoping to learn and gain some CEU's. I learned, but I did not gain a single CEU. I'm a little frustrated that I spent so much time on this, but am unable to use it towards my Certification.

By Vicky S

Aug 23, 2020

Very interesting and helpful!

By Luis J I

Jun 2, 2017

The course provided relevant, up to date information needed for a transforming healthcare environment. The audio reads off the slides 80% of the time and some of the questions on the quizzes were not clear. I replied back with feedback regarding the issues and still waiting to hear back. Overall, the course provides good initiative on where patient cared focus should lead to.

By Rashad J T M

Jan 11, 2019

Great course! Very informative. Liked how concepts were organized and coordinated

