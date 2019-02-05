CB
Feb 27, 2020
This course is really helping me to understand what is violence and the different types of violence. It is inline with the research I am presently undertaking.
SP
Apr 8, 2018
Very much informative.. this course may help in understanding complex behavior n could help in various aspect relating violence.
By Simona M•
Feb 5, 2019
The title of the course is misleading, focusing almost exclusively on GBV, gang violence and shooting incidents in the US and leaving out other important forms of violence, like war, terrorism and some general historical, statistical and global dynamics. Gang violence or shooting incidents are relevant in the US, but not in most other countries. While gender based violence is incredibly important, it is not the only type of violence and in this case the focus should be added in the title of the course. The title promises a global perspective on dynamics of violence, but the course adopts almost exclusively a public health approach, which is by far not sufficient for discussing such a broad phenomenon as is violence.
By Ashlee M (•
Sep 20, 2017
Very informative and interesting. Learned some great new concepts and how different types of violence impact others.
By Chris Z•
Jun 24, 2016
This course provides a very broad understanding of violence prevalent in the United States and globally. Statistics and critical self-reflection points are provided throughout the course. If you're looking for a course to challenge your views of violence or, simply, to enhance your knowledge of the subject matter, this course is for you.
By Ignacio R R•
Jun 16, 2019
Good, but the people who manage the course don't pay attention to the review of the works. This involves that some reviews from other student can take several months to be done. This is unacceptable.
By RBUlrich•
Sep 4, 2016
Interesting for US-Americans or people who are interested in US-American Epidemiologics. Very US-centered
By Kimble P•
Jun 5, 2017
I have trained and work in the branch of violence and its survivors. This is the first Coursera course I have taken and have been totally satisfied with both the presentation and the material. I did not do the paid version so I cannot comment on the peer review process. I hope the material will be updated with the new situation of a USA president disenfranchising many projects and fomenting much fear from the White House. I have already shared a few of the videos with colleagues and friends, which hopefully will make them curious enough to start. I appreciated the layout of the course and was happy that it ended on a positive note of inroads being made. I am particularly happy to know about "Men Stopping Violence" group. Emory University really looks like a forward thinking institution.
By Chris E D•
May 28, 2017
I REALLY enjoyed this course. It contained a vast amount of information on a variety of topics. It was wonderful to have so many different speakers presenting information. The objectives and requirements were clear and reasonable. It would have been nice to have an alternate to completing a peer review for someone who was significantly ahead of schedule, but I understand the value of peer reviews and why they would be particularly beneficial to the learning goals of this course.
By Alican B•
Sep 8, 2017
A brilliant beneficial course covering different aspects of violence and methods of both prevention and also possible ways to deal with after effects of violence. If you are interested in unsolved parts of human violence and why it emerges pervasively then you should take this course to gain enlightening perspectives about that topic. No matter what you do and what you study, this course is available for anyone who wants to know more about violence to the core. Good luck!
By ChP P•
Oct 11, 2020
This was one of the best courses taken to address real world issues. I have numerous degrees, but this certification zeroes in on what matters relating to violence on a global scale. I especially enjoyed the mission of President Jimmy Carter and his passion for violence against women. Thank you, Emory for believing in the importance of this delicate subject.
By SEJALSRI M•
Aug 29, 2020
I loved this course, perfectly encapsulates the nuances of violence, specially the less known about nuances of violence! The professors who took up modules were specialists so there was information-specific credence to everything that was being said here! I recommend this course for all those who want broad perspectives on society and its socializations!
By Paco M•
Apr 3, 2017
The course is very thorough. It covers so many different fields and gives you a good idea at how broad violence is. It's approach is different and effective. The course is something I'd highly recommend especially if you are someone who's profession deals with violence in some shape or form.
By MELIKE Y•
Jun 25, 2020
It is a great course. Focusing on different topics every week gives an overall understanding of "violence". I really enjoyed especially the videos where professors explain the topics very well. I definitely recommended it.
By أسامة ه - O•
Sep 11, 2020
One of the most beautiful courses to date, good and very useful training. Through these courses, a lot about violence, and I became an understanding of violence, and I became a loser in facing violence.
thank you
By Eleazar B J•
Aug 20, 2017
This is a very interesting course that allow us not only to understand the roots of violence, but also some situations and conditions violence occurs in other regions and within other cultures around the world.
By Shampa I•
Feb 12, 2019
This course is truly meant for me. I did enjoy every lesson I got here. All videos,lessons and assignments are so thoughtful . I am grateful for offering such dynamic that is helpful for future pursuit, too.
By Candido B•
Feb 27, 2020
By Полецкая С•
Aug 14, 2020
This is the best course I've ever had on Coursera! Engaging, important, meaningful, useful. I would definitely repeat it again some time.
By Dimitra P•
Feb 11, 2021
It has been an amazing course that helped me a lot to acquire a vast amount of knowledge, but the most important, to be a better person.
By Shobhraj S P•
Apr 9, 2018
By Ana K E B•
Jun 17, 2020
Excellent course to understand roots of violence and to implement prevention programs according to the type of violence.
By Lubna I•
Aug 23, 2021
The course has helped me develop. It covers all aspects of violence. I enjoyed the peer reviewed assignments.
By Ahmer J K•
May 1, 2017
Excellent course! Great opportunity to express yourself with a video in the final peer reviewed assignment!
By Karin C•
Feb 17, 2018
This course gave me the tools for a better understanding of violence. Thank you for this opportunity!
By Daniela C C•
Jan 26, 2021
Excellent course. I enjoyed all the classes. The knowledge acquired will help me a lot in my work.
By Rohit M•
Sep 12, 2020
One of the best course to understand the fundamentals of violence