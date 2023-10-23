Rice University
Introduction to Teaching English Learners Specialization
Rice University

Introduction to Teaching English Learners Specialization

Empower the English Learners in Your Classroom. Master teaching strategies that support culturally and linguistically diverse students in an inclusive learning environment.

Taught in English

Rachel Kraut, Ph.D.
Alice Llanos

Instructors: Rachel Kraut, Ph.D.

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(6 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify best practices to accommodate instruction for English learners.

  • Learn strategies to create a culturally inclusive class atmosphere where all students are valued.

  • Evaluate educational technology for classroom use with English learners.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(6 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Rice University
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Academic Success for English Learners

Course 121 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn how to support academic success for English learners through sheltered instruction and other proven teaching methods.

  • Fill your teacher toolbox with pre-made lesson plans and practical strategies for working with English learners.

  • Discover characteristics of special groups of English learners, the challenges they face, and how to help students overcome them.

Skills you'll gain

Category: sheltered instruction
Category: TESOL
Category: ELLs
Category: teaching ESL
Category: Teaching English Learners

The Role of Culture in Teaching English Learners

Course 222 hours

What you'll learn

  • Discover new ideas for teaching and assessing cultural knowledge and intercultural communicative competence.

  • Learn how to incorporate culturally responsive teaching methods into your everyday classroom practices.

  • Understand the multi-dimensional nature of culture and its importance in teaching English learners.

Skills you'll gain

Category: culturally responsive teaching
Category: TESOL
Category: Teaching English Learners
Category: ESL
Category: Culture and language

Using Educational Technology with English Learners

Course 316 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply best practices to select and use educational technology effectively with English learners.

  • Increase your own digital literacy skills as a teacher, and learn how to support digital literacy development in English learners.

  • Discover new ideas for teaching 21st century skills to English learners through educational technology.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Educational Technology
Category: TESOL
Category: Teaching English Learners
Category: digital literacy
Category: ESL

Instructors

Rachel Kraut, Ph.D.
Rice University
5 Courses135,159 learners

Offered by

Rice University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions