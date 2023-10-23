Introduction to Teaching English Learners is a specialization intended for educators in the beginning stages of their careers (i.e. 0-3 years experience) or who are new to working with English learners. By completing these 3 courses, learners will be better prepared to serve the English learners in their classrooms through sheltered instruction principles, culturally responsive teaching methods, integrating educational technology, and building awareness of the unique challenges faced by this group of students.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete authentic assignments applicable to the classroom such as evaluating educational technology for use with English learners, identifying strengths and weaknesses of sheltered instruction lessons, suggesting curriculum revisions to incorporate elements of culturally responsive teaching, and more.