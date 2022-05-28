About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Intersection of Immigration and Health Policy

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 83 min), 12 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Common Sense, Safe Spaces, Trust, and Leadership

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 166 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder