  • Identify data sources for information about the opioid epidemic in the United States and explain general trends in opioid overdose deaths.

  • Identify ways that prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs) can be used to reduce the supply of prescription opioids

  • Explain why pharmacy benefit managers are relevant to opioid epidemic

  • Explain the role of prescribing guidelines, safe storage, treatment, reducing stigma, and product design in opioid epidemic

Skills you will gain

  • Pharmacology
  • Health Policy
  • Public Health
  • Harm Reduction
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction and Data

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMPs)

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 26 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Clinical Guidelines

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min)
12 minutes to complete

Pharmacy Benefit Managers

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
27 minutes to complete

Engineering Strategies

27 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min)
14 minutes to complete

Engaging Patients and the General Public

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Treating Opioid Use Disorders

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 80 min)
1 hour to complete

Naloxone

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Harm Reduction

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min)
28 minutes to complete

Stigma

28 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min)

