Chronic pain is at epidemic levels and has become the highest-cost condition in health care. This course uses evidence-based science with creative and experiential learning to better understand chronic pain conditions and how they can be prevented through self-management in our cognitive, behavioral, physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and environmental realms.
Preventing Chronic Pain: A Human Systems ApproachUniversity of Minnesota
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Chronic Pain Management
- Plan
- Pain Management
- Opiod Addiction And Abuse Treatment
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Course (Week 1)
In this first module, we will introduce you to the course and present an overview of the topics to be discussed and format of the course. We will also present information about receiving Continuing Education, joining the International Myopain Society, and supporting the Campaign for Preventing Chronic Pain
The Problem of Chronic Pain (Week 2)
Common Pain Conditions and their Mechanisms (Week 3)
Common Pain Conditions and their Mechanisms (Week 4)
Reviews
- 5 stars77.71%
- 4 stars16.56%
- 3 stars4.81%
- 1 star0.90%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PREVENTING CHRONIC PAIN: A HUMAN SYSTEMS APPROACH
This course has also made me self aware of my risk factors and how to improve my acute pain before it becomes chronic. It was very informative and rich in details and tools. Thank you.
I found this course very effective in helping me manage my persistent pain. The advice and self-help techniques were very illuminating.
I appreciate the information shared. The patient interviews. I found good clinical advise in the course.
This program is helping me understand chronic pain better than I could from studying for years! I'm positive that this will make me a better provider.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.