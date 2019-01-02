LL
May 25, 2020
This course has also made me self aware of my risk factors and how to improve my acute pain before it becomes chronic. It was very informative and rich in details and tools. Thank you.
JJ
Oct 29, 2020
very interesting perpective for both patients and healthcare workers- Once again highlighting the need for interprofessional teamwork that centers around the individual patient
By Tammy R•
Jan 1, 2019
The best course I have taken on Coursera. As a person with multiple illnesses I experience pain of many types. The course taught me the reasons for different types of pain as well as techniques to help. The many dimension's of pain management were a great reminder of what I knew as well as adding to my knowledge. The videos and outlines give you what you need to pass the course yet they provide articles, research data, links and handouts to use if you desire. There is also a follow along with a novel that I still have to finish. I have recommended the course to many of my doctors already. It has spurred me to reassess MY role in my health and look for areas I have not been developing. As a result I am starting a support group for people with chronic physical illness in my area.
By Patricia J K•
Aug 24, 2020
This course put into perspective what I have felt all along about the current health care system. It is broken in some areas and seriously fractured in others. It needs an overhaul. I agree wholeheartedly with all the training I have received in this course. I now how skills to help myself with my chronic pain and better knowledge about self care and my responsibility to help myself. I am so glad I took this course.
By Emily K•
Jun 4, 2017
The only "bothersome" piece was that the first presenter continually introduced himself, over and over, telling us where he is teaching, etc. I liked him but wow, no need to do that as a waste of my time and boring, too! I loved the course, though, and it helped me personally and tremendously, a plethora of valuable information in it!
By Ulrike S•
Jan 6, 2018
This was such an eye-opener and so very, very motivational. I liked the presentations of all modules, especially the cartoons, music clips and the quotes. Also, I liked the variety of instructors and the experiential modules which let me try out mindfulness, meditation and breathing. A great class which I highly recommend!
By Sho S•
Mar 31, 2020
This course is very professional and focused, professional doctors, a lot of information and valuable details. I learned a lot beyond the chronic pain, making a treatment plan , trigger points, and the 7 realms. As a cupping therapist , THIS WAS THE BEST I HAVE EVER LEARNED. I AM GRATEFUL!
By Rajendra J•
Jun 17, 2018
This is a wonderful course. It is designed for patients as well as healthcare providers. I am sure it will help many people and facilitate the process of transformation in the way we deal with this major problem. Thanks again for making it available for general public and professionals.
By Ada P Q N•
Feb 2, 2017
A wonderful experience, a course well planned and structured, and with the best human resource, I will miss this enriching experience. Thank you for helping me to improve and to love each day more my work and to help many people, just as you have helped me .... infinite thanks ....
By Laine D•
Jul 2, 2017
Great holistic course delivering an integrative healthcare methodology wrapped around preventative factors and risk factors for chronic pain. Lots of new insight even with my education. I only hope that all primary care physicians receive this training.
By MIKY M•
Apr 9, 2020
An interesting and well organized seminar about the relatively novel idea of holistic patient-centered approach for chronic pain management. Evenly distributed material and thought-provoking presentations.
By Milltown M•
May 30, 2020
As a Therapeutic Massage Therapist, this was a great course to have to go more in-depth into different pain conditions and taking a holistic approach to them.
By Neil C•
Feb 17, 2019
Excellent course with a broad perspective on applying the principles of transformative health care to the prevention and management of chronic pain.
By Lorrie R•
Apr 1, 2018
I appreciate the information shared. The patient interviews. I found good clinical advise in the course.
By kimani j•
Oct 27, 2019
As an epidemiologist, this course could not come at a better time than now. Muchas gracias.
By Jane W•
Sep 12, 2018
This course has helped me understand my role in dealing with my chronic pain.
By Bryony•
Sep 22, 2017
I found the course very interesting and easy to digest
By Anna E•
Mar 7, 2018
Very comprehensive course. Some elements reall
By Miguel S C•
Apr 24, 2019
Amazing information, loving everything so far
By Kestas J•
Dec 23, 2018
Very, very useful and interesting course!
By Shaun P•
Aug 16, 2021
good content, but very American
By Paul D•
Jan 27, 2021
I thought that this was one of the best, most insightful medically-oriented classes that I have ever taken and I absolutely LOVE the "Human Systems Approach". Although I personally do not have any pain whatsoever, this course has helped me to relate better to friends and acquaintance who do have chronic pain. Even before completing the course, I found myself recommending that others not only take this course but also check out the International Myopain Society to address some of their chronic pain issues. I believe in "mind over matter" and the part of the course indicating that the "placebo effect" accounts for 30-40% of patient improvements did not completely surprise me but what did surprise me was that medical evidence in double-bind control tests support that position. I would highly recommend this class.
By Joseph S•
Feb 7, 2022
As a physical therapy student, I highly recommend this course for any healthcare provider who is interested in chronic pain and/or for any patients out there who are suffering from chronic pain. Dr. Fricton really goes into the WHY people may develop chronic pain conditions and how all of us can do our part in combating chronic pain and transforming our healthcare system more of a transformative healthcare model.
By Daniel O•
Dec 3, 2020
It was a great course explaining various solutions of chronic pain, their causes and remedies that we can apply in our health care system and introduce modern ways by amalgamation of traditional and scientific ways that helps the most in healing the patients. I recommend all other people involved in Health Professional to take this course and implement those remedies in their treatment.
By Ramazan Ö•
Feb 1, 2022
First of all, I would like to thank all the trainers, especially Dr.Fricton. It was a very good and informative training. As a physiotherapist, I added a new knowledge to my knowledge and broadened my professional perspective. I learned new approaches to patient approach and treatment. So thank you again to all the instructors and Coursera.
By Zlatica S H•
Feb 11, 2022
This is an excellent and comprehensive course that teaches all you need to know about the onset, development and establishemtn of chronic pain and then how to deal with it. The video lectures are manageable length and reading material is detailed and useful. It is one of the best courses I have taken on Coursera. Highly recommended.
By Syed M S•
Aug 19, 2021
It is an excellent course. his course course opens up an avenue for me to have a deeper concepts in the field of chronic pain management. And I am applying the knowledge in my chamber to handle the patients of chronic painpain, specially TMJ, Fibromyalgia, HMyofacial ain syndrome, eadache, Osteoarthritis etc.