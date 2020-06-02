This course, Everyday Chinese Medicine II offered by the Chinese University of Hong Kong, aims to show to the public, as well as the healthcare professionals about the basic principles of Chinese medicine. Our primary goal is to empower healthcare choices by promoting awareness and practical application on Chinese medicine diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, and to facilitate interprofessional education between Chinese and conventional clinicians.
Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a forward looking comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West. CUHK teachers and students hail from all corners of the world. CUHK graduates are connected worldwide through an expansive alumni network.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Session 6 Basics of Chinese Medicine Diagnostics (II)
In this session, we will continue to in-depth learning about the other two diagnostic methods on tongue diagnosis of inspection and pulse diagnosis of palpation that shown the uniqueness of Chinese Medicine in observing human physiology or pathological manifestations of changes. For the second part of this session, we will demonstrate symptoms of the classification to illustrate how they are classified by the eight principles and one case of common cold will be demonstrated for daily application.
Session 7 Treatment Principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine
After learning the fundamental theories and four diagnostic methods of traditional Chinese medicine, in this session, we will move forward to introduce the treatment principles of traditional Chinese medicine to tackle the basic symptoms that illustrated by the Eight Principles.
Session 8 Introduction of Chinese Materia Medica
This session is a brief introduction of Chinese Materia Medica and the properties: the Four Natures, Five Flavors, and the concept of Toxicity in the context of Materia Medica.
excellent extension from the series 1. hopefully there will be series 3 with more everyday applications recipes and common symptoms which can be done at home. well done and thank you
Great course. I learned a lot. I hope more there will be more courses on Chinese Medicine!
I love these two series of Chinese Medicines course. Highly recommended for everyone who wants to live our lives consciously.
The Course is very very interesting!!!, it increased my knowledge on Chinese medicine!!!!
