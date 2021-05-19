About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

A general understanding of traditional Chinese medicine and Indian Ayurveda.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • 1. Knowledge learning: understanding the human immune system, the theoretical basis of enhancing immunity through l eastern exercises.  

  • Skill learning: practicing Baduanjin, Standing Qigong, Daoyin, Yoga and other traditional eastern exercises conducive to immunity improvement.

Beginner Level

A general understanding of traditional Chinese medicine and Indian Ayurveda.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Lecture One Introduction to the Course

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Lecture Two Active Response to Public Health Emergency

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Lecture Three Human Immune System (1)

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Lecture Four Human Immune System (2)

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

