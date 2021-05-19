Exercise is medicine. Regular and moderate exercise can effectively strengthen immune system so as to reduce the risk of virus infection and also improve or assist in the treatment of dysthymic disorders like anxiety and depression. This course provides suggestions for the general public about how to actively respond to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. It also explains: how the immune system reacts when viruses invade into the body; why exercises can enhance immunity and what is the mechanism; what the difference is between western sports and traditional eastern exercises. Besides, the course includes training lessons on Baduanjin, Zhanzhuang, Daoyin, Yoga and other exercises conducive to immunity improvement.
A general understanding of traditional Chinese medicine and Indian Ayurveda.
1. Knowledge learning: understanding the human immune system, the theoretical basis of enhancing immunity through l eastern exercises.
Skill learning: practicing Baduanjin, Standing Qigong, Daoyin, Yoga and other traditional eastern exercises conducive to immunity improvement.
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Lecture One Introduction to the Course
Lecture Two Active Response to Public Health Emergency
Lecture Three Human Immune System (1)
Lecture Four Human Immune System (2)
Excellent course with some practical applications.
Great to be a part of this journey of learning new things
