This course aims to serve as an education platform on Chinese medicine (CM) for the general public. Our primary goal is to empower healthcare choices by promoting awareness and practical application on CM diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, as well as regulation on CM services and herbal products using international examples.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Session 1: Chinese Medicine: Introduction to Basic Theory
In this session, the learners will develop detailed understanding of the role of Zang-fu in manifesting health and disease in human body. The inter-relationship between various Zang-fu organs will also be introduced.
Session 2: Zang-Fu Organs Concepts in Chinese Medicine
This part is about the application of Zang-fu Organs concepts in understanding health and disease.
Session 3: Relationship between Zang-Fu Organs; An introduction of Qi in Chinese medicine
In this session, the learners will develop further knowledge on how the inter-relationship between various Zang-fu organs contribute to health and diseases in human body. The session ends with an introduction to the concept of Qi in Chinese medicine.
Session 4: Blood, Body Fluids and Pathogenesis of disease in Chinese Medicine
The session starts with an introduction to the concept of Blood and Body Fluid in Chinese medicine, followed with an overview of the principles of pathogenesis in Chinese medicine.
A very nice program for understanding the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Quite analogous to the Ayurvedic Medicine that deals with imbalance of vata (air), pittha (fire) and kapha (cold).
Excellent introduction to the underlying theory and "process" of TCM. I had not been exposed to the Zhang-Fu organs or the larger concepts of Blood/Qi and Yin/Yang theory
Something everyone can benefit from knowing and understanding and so well put together that even a non -medically inclined student can be interested and learn smoothly.
Good introduction to a more complete course. It would be useful to have always the correct answer when an incorrect one has been provided, otherwise how do we learn?
