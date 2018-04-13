About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Session 1: Chinese Medicine: Introduction to Basic Theory

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Session 2: Zang-Fu Organs Concepts in Chinese Medicine

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Session 3: Relationship between Zang-Fu Organs; An introduction of Qi in Chinese medicine

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Session 4: Blood, Body Fluids and Pathogenesis of disease in Chinese Medicine

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

