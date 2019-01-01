Ching Liong (Ph.D, CUHK) is a registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner and a Professional Consultant of School of Chinese Medicine at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. She has been involved in teaching of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, ranges from fundamental concepts to specialties in Chinese Medicine. Moreover, she introduces research methodologies and thesis writing elements in postgraduate and undergraduate final year courses. Dr. Liong is very enthusiastic in education and is skillful of applying electronic resources in Chinese Medicine teaching.