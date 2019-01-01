Dr. Wong is a Hong Kong registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner possesses ample experience in primary care evaluation research – enhancing front-line primary physician (i.e. both Western Medicine doctors and Chinese Medicine practitioners) in acquiring knowledge for effective doctor-patient communication and evaluating quality of care with validated patients-reported outcomes. With her current position as an Assistant Professor of Hong Kong Institute of Integrative Medicine and School of Chinese Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, she has innated interest in Chinese medicine for cancer treatment, predictive value of patients reported outcome in accordance of body constitution of Chinese Medicine and investigating the needs from integrative medicine. She was a post-doctoral fellow of the Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, the University of Hong Kong which expertise in validation of patients’ reported outcomes (i.e. Chinese Quality of Life instrument and body constitution instruments), randomized controlled trial of acupuncture or Chinese herbal medicine, systematic review and morbidity pattern survey of Chinese Medicine. Dr. Wong graduated from the Hong Kong Baptist University majoring in Biomedical Science and Chinese Medicine. After her graduation, she pursued another Doctor of Philosophy in Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care of the University of Hong Kong focused on the effectiveness of Chinese Medicine in primary care setting. She was the grant holders and co-investigator of Hong Kong primary care projects that covered a broad spectrum of diseases management and has published results of her research studies in international peer-review journal including the PLos, Family Practice, Quality of Life Research, Complementary Therapies in Medicine and Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine.