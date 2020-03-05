About this Course

11,734 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Students will be able to provide Information on the history, traditions, rituals, herbs, and remedies of Curanderismo.

  • Students will be able to analyze curative remedies of plants of the Southwest for medicinal purposes.

  • Students will be able to explain how to use plants in water-based microdosis, alcohol-based tinctures, juice therapy, oils, and smoke.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of New Mexico

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,176 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Curanderismo: The Art of Traditional Medicine, Interviews with Traditional Healers.

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Plants of the Southwest, Medicinal Plants for the Digestive System.

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Medicinal Plants for the Nervous System, Tinctures and Microdosis.

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Juice Therapy | Jugoterapia, Geotherapy

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CURANDERISMO: TRADITIONAL HEALING USING PLANTS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder