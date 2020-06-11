AA
Feb 19, 2019
My interest in herbalism and alternate medicine brought me to this course. It was very informative indeed and I made notes often. The tests are also to the point. Thank you, professors and Coursera!
AP
Dec 28, 2020
A very nice program for understanding the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Quite analogous to the Ayurvedic Medicine that deals with imbalance of vata (air), pittha (fire) and kapha (cold).
By Shely A•
Jun 11, 2020
I am a medical doctor. Just wanted to open my knowledge and discover some Chinese medicine. This course only gives you the basics of physiology, pathophysiology and certain diagnosis tools according to Chinese medicine but it never explains treatments; herbal infusions, different molecules used in everyday Chinese Medicine. I really learned very few concepts and leave without any treatment options.
By Rainbow•
Dec 8, 2017
Very interesting material, really enjoyed this course!
**When answering the 'fill the blank questions' make sure you write the answer perfectly including punctuation using american English.
By Leonardo O•
Dec 11, 2017
The text books that we are asked to read should be made available to read online.
By HAMMAD U R B•
Apr 11, 2019
Everyday Chinese Medicine course was really an informative and difficult course. But, throughout the course i really enjoyed about all aspects of body according to Chinese Medicine. 5 Starts
By Liu B•
Mar 15, 2020
I would like to rate this course negative-stars if possible. However, it is not. Hence 5 stars if you are looking to just waste your own time and a reason to hate something. The videos are unnecessary and the content does not seem to have any scientific basis. The information provided would be better obtained from classics like "Tale of the vulture-shooting heroes" or "The heaven sword and the dragon saber", at least those were moderately enjoyable. I wish I could get back the time lost completing this course but alas woe to me and woe to whoever else is foolish enough to pursue this course.
By Gabriele S•
Jun 2, 2019
In the beginning it seemed too easy, not that engaging and difficult to understand (1st week). Later on, it became really interesting and logical as well as useful for self-help. I would recommend this course to anyone, who wants to know more about their own or just health in general and to those, who want to study Chinese Medicine as an introductory course and a stepping stone. Thank You! I am really happy with the outcome :))
By Ambika•
Feb 20, 2019
By Birke U•
Apr 15, 2018
Very informative lectures. Great for a first deeper understanding. I liked the combination of lectures, and parallel reading possibility for better memorization. Thank you
By Chow S F•
Oct 7, 2020
As a person who does not know anything about Chinese medicine this course has much to offer. I have signed up for the next course already.
My suggestion is regarding the videos. Firstly, it would be much appreciated if the readers could pronounce their words more clearly. I find it difficult to understand what they are saying because they tend to mispronounce words, mix up the R's and L's, pronounce the past tense of many verbs in a strange way. They also tend to miss parts of long words by skipping parts of them when reading.
Without the help of the written part accompanying each video it would be quite a challenge to grasp what is being taught in the videos.
Are the texts translated directly from Chinese textbooks? Please do not translate them word for word, because each language has its distinctive character. Sometimes the expressions sounded quite strange.
Thank you very much for offering this course to students who are able to learn more about Chinese medicine. Your efforts are much appreciated.
By John W•
Jul 12, 2019
This was well organized and really like the transcript if click on would go back to that spot and repeat what the practitioner lectured on. I enjoyed this course. The only two thing I would change is to have the reading available so one can read without waiting for books to arrive by mail and secondly, have the Chinese words and material presented on the screen available as PDF like they do for week5 throughout out, or offer the PPT as downloadable too. With that said the material covered and transcripts have the information in it to pass the test(s). I had asked the question what does the certificate of completion say as the title Everyday Chinese Medicine in my opinion does not really due Justice to the topics learned. Should say some thing like Fundamentals of TCM utilizing Zang-Fu/ Yin and Yang theory. This course offers much more that the title denotes. Thanks for offering this course!!!! Will definitely recommend it.
By D T•
Nov 22, 2020
IMHO I would say it's a good introductory TCM course for those prepared to find and read the suggested materials or for a person with some previous knowledge and needs a refresher. I personally would've liked passages from the suggested reading materials included right in the course (however copyrights and all). I'm not sure the local library would carry these books? Some modules were simple, some were more complex and needed extra time to study and review. A few terms needed a clearer explanation for a lay person e.g malar flush. I really liked the videos with the charts and examples and that some quiz questions were not multiple choice. Thank you for the interesting journey during these COVID times. Stay safe.
By Pang S•
Jul 5, 2020
This is my first completed course in Coursera! I would like to thank Professor Vincent Chung, Professor Lin Zhi Xu and Professor Wendy Wong. I will definitely recommend those who are interested in TCM to take the course because it is clear with the use of graphics and and the explanation is concise! It also includes the key phrases from Yellow Emperor's Classic of Internal Medicine to enhance the relationships between Zang-Fu Organs, Blood, Body Fluids, Qi and Pathogenesis.
Keep it up and I look forward to you introducing more TCM courses in Coursera! Hopefully it is the same course instructors!
By Talita R d S L•
Jul 1, 2020
The course is basic but it's very well explained and objective. Great to refresh some subjects, in my case. I've found a mistake in one assignement and, as I've noticed, not only me had the problem, and the video they suggested to explain the answer of this same question didn't answer it, it was suggested the wrong video. Dispite of this, it's a very good course to have a great basic understanding of TCM, including the steps followed in diagnosis and meaning of some findings.
By Mairearad N•
Aug 2, 2020
A beginner friendly dive into traditional Chinese medicine! The lectures are clear (and the quizzes can have tricky bits) but very interesting especially for those interested in Confucianism and qi. I'll definitely be continuing my studies on the follow up course.
By Anand P•
Dec 29, 2020
By Kyleigh T•
May 25, 2019
This class is wonderful. I have taken it 3 times and I keep learning something new each time I watch the videos and read the articles.
By Seth V P•
Jun 16, 2020
This course was very helpful for me to get a nice grasp of the core basics of Traditional Chinese Medicine. I'd give this course and its lecturers a 4,5-star review if I could because I enjoyed the course and think it will be useful for my job as a TCM assistant. I wish the questions from the weekly exams would have the function of jumbling around every time I took the test so as to make it a bit more challenging. The English pronunciation in this course was clear enough to understand, although I had to stop and listen again or read the transcription on a few occasions. All in all, a nice learning experience. Thank you!
By Mee B C•
May 4, 2021
It is appreciated that the concepts underlying Chinese medicine are complicated and difficult to explain within a couple of hours. The course tried to deal with a bit of everything -- some basic principles and some specifics, such as different kinds and location of pain and the causes. As this is an introductory course, it would be preferable to focus more on the basic principles to lay a more solid foundation for future learning. Also, the background reading does not seem to be readily accessible.
By Dave C•
Nov 2, 2020
While the topic was of interest, the notes, readings and videos did not provide ample substance for the topic. I would have liked more depth.
By John A G C•
Dec 22, 2020
There's nothing on herbal medicine and its application. Perhaps there might another course next to this.
By kamhon t•
Nov 2, 2020
The logic of the course is not very clear.
By Jonathan G•
Dec 3, 2017
this was an okay course, however a lot of the questions on the quizzes were not covered in the course and as such it poorly done. Here are some of the quiz questions were not relevant to the course and whenever I got some questions right they were marked wrong. Quizzes were poorly done. I would suggest this course be redone or edited properly.
By peigee W•
Sep 10, 2019
The course contents are ok, but no one to ask or to discuss. The discussion forum isn't useful and active and no one from the school monitors and answers questions. Just some clipped-together teaching videos and quiz. No reading materials and no staff participation from the School.
By Scott U•
Dec 31, 2020
I was expecting a general overview, with a clear picture of the history and practice of Chinese medicine - with a focus of practical applications. I was disappointed in the course being dry, hard to follow, and full of information that was both detailed and hard to follow at times. The speakers' English was also a challenge to follow.
By Arshad R•
Aug 27, 2020
Not a good course by facilitators