Professor Lin graduated from Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine in 1987 with a BSc in Chinese Medicine. After graduation, he worked as a Chinese medicine doctor at the Affiliated Hospital of Guangdong Provincial Research Institute of Chinese Medicine. In 1991 he moved to England to study English language, followed by a PhD degree study at the Department of Pharmacy, King College, University of London. He obtained his PhD degree in Pharmacognosy in 1999. From 1998 to 2002, he was employed as a Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader on the Chinese Medicine Programme, Middlesex University in London where he was involved with basic and clinical teachings of Chinese medicine. Professor Lin joined The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2003, and is now the Acting Director of the School, Associate Professor and Course Director for MSc in Acupuncture and MSc in Chinese Medicine programmes. His main research interests include: (1). Pharmacological studies on Chinese medicines for psoriasis, eczema, pancreatic cancer and Neuroprotection; (2). Systematic evaluation of the effectiveness of Chinese medicine treatment for some common diseases; and (3). Clinical trial on effectiveness and safety of acupuncture for post-stroke dysphagia and overactive bladder. Over the years, he has published over 150 research articles on Chinese medicine; among them, about 120 articles are in the peer-refereed SCI journals.