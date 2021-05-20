SR
May 19, 2021
Great to be a part of this journey of learning new things
JC
Jun 30, 2021
Excellent course with some practical applications.
By Wing T A•
Dec 29, 2020
beautiful
By Mohd A A S•
Jul 12, 2021
Thank you for the valuable and informative contents. Well done. Just a suggestions: at the practical parts, please show the easier option for those with illness and disease as well as pregnancy options. I'm a Medical Dr and a fitness instructor teaching Yoga, Tai Chi and Pilates in gyms. We always show the easier options, the advanced option and the pregnancy options. For example at the Sun salutation part, we don't always jump back from forward fold to down dog. we slowly step back 1 leg at a time. This option is safe for less athletic people and the pregnant ladies. Another option is bending knees at poses transition from 1 pose to next pose. It is safer. So, my suggestion is to add on precautions and EASY/ADVANCED/PREGNANCY OPTIONS. Hope to see Part 2 of this course, perhaps covering Tai Chi (Shaolin or Wudang styles). Thank you and take care. Love from Kuala Lumpur.
By Giovanni W A•
May 24, 2021
The demonstration videos of yoga will help beginners to understand the roots and principles of the exercises. in terms of academics, the material presented needs to be reviewed to match the quiz. Some questions in the quizzes are not related to the scripts presented by the instructors. Still, I will recommend the course to friends.
By Ilse R R G•
Jan 9, 2021
Sería genial que se agreguen subtitulos en español.
By Hans J•
Feb 10, 2022
the lectures on daoyin are very interesting and help ful.
By Martin B•
Feb 28, 2021
The english is poor and sometimes difficult to understand. The link between immunology and exercise might have been more specific. The video's of the exercises went rather fast and speech was not following the movements, which made it difficult to follow. BUT all in all very intersting indeed and still glad I have followed the course!
By Jiesen T•
May 18, 2022
the course is very useful for dailly health preventation exercise. As a Traditional Chinese Medicine Internship Student, I can recomended exercise from this course to my patient. Not only that, I also can learn more about Treaditional Eastern Exercise and repeat and get more understand about what I have learnt from my classes. The instructer explained the classes material welll and easy understandable with the reference source that students can self study more about the class detailes.
By Fernando E•
Jan 15, 2022
Excelente. Los conocimientos que adquirimos en este curso son muy importantes para proteger nuestra vida en tiempos de Pandemia. Felicitaciones a todos los maestros y a todos los que participaron en este gran esfuerzo. Gracias.
By Mónica A R•
May 18, 2022
This course is quite basic, it teaches you the straight forward information, the books are completely related to the subject and the videos showing examples of the exercises are easy to follow even if you arent as experienced.
By David H•
May 31, 2021
Very fine. Thanks from Mexico.
By SENEM K•
Nov 20, 2021
I learned everything
By Mariana C R F•
Jun 3, 2021
Very interesting!
By BURAK T•
Dec 6, 2021
wonderfull
By EGE A•
Dec 21, 2021
super
By BERKE A•
Jan 9, 2022
To many articles for those dont want to be master about it. Videos are great. Maybe video durations became longer and articles will be shorter for better experiences
By Zlatica S H•
Feb 23, 2022
I found this course to be very intersting and quite comprehensive. I liked the demonstration of various traditional exercises. I think the course designers should have hired native English speakers to voice over the Chinese teachers as some of them are hard to understand. The quizzes did not seem to be entirely related to the video lessons. Some questions popped out of the blue, like: what is the international yoga day. Or is weight lifting aerobics. I don't think it is, but it seems the teachers disagree. I don't think the breathing exercise was demonstrated clearly.... But the course has demonstrated the importance of physical exercise and meditation in building up the immunity.
By Nikolaos M•
Feb 1, 2021
At the exercises the coordination of speech and movement is mostly off and dazzle you.
By fernando l•
Mar 3, 2021
English is poor.Needs to be improved.Great instructors.Thank you.
By Delphine G•
Jan 17, 2021
I only gave 2 stars as both structure and content are average, and the level of English is really poor. On top of that, the questions in the quizzes are often unrelated or based on unknown content (not mentioned during the course). This been said, I did learn something and enjoyed the course