About this Course

32,946 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 54 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the role, structure, and function of human physiological systems

  • Identify the the conditions and presentation of normal and abnormal functioning of human physiological systems

  • Examine underlying physiological mechanisms that connect healthy functioning to yoga practice

  • Practice yoga that targets therapy, prevention, and overall wellness

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 54 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

New York University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(7,472 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Course, Yoga and Physiology

24 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

The Cell and Homeostasis

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Genetics

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 60 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
1 hour to complete

How to Read and Interpret the Research

1 hour to complete
8 readings
5 hours to complete

The Nervous System

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 68 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Respiratory System

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete

The Cardiovascular System

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

The Lymphatic and Immune Systems

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
6 hours to complete

The Musculoskeletal System

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ENGINEERING HEALTH: INTRODUCTION TO YOGA AND PHYSIOLOGY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder