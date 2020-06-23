This course gives you access to an exploration of physiological systems from the perspective of overall health and wellness. In particular, a focus on yoga, meditation and mindfulness as a therapeutic intervention in chronic illness and long term treatment. This course is intended for yoga practitioners and teachers, as well as college students and medical practitioners looking for a deeper understanding of the physiological benefits of yoga. The value of taking this course is to understand the impact that yoga can have on reducing stress, and aiding in healing or preventing physiological pathologies. Throughout this course, we will learn about different physiological systems and highlight yoga practices that can influence different systems and reduce pathology. Reading material will include analysis of scientific studies that have successfully utilized yoga practice as a tool for treatment of various illnesses such as: hypertension, stress, diabetes, insomnia, chronic pain and PTSD. In order to understanding these conditions, lectures will provide a complete understanding of the correlating physiological system. The weekly course assignment will include physiology lectures, a weekly yoga practice, suggested readings, and optional discussions for a total of 3-5 hours per week. The course will provide a tremendous amount of information and hands on experience for those interested in alternative health perspectives and a more in depth scientific understanding of this ancient healing method.
Identify the role, structure, and function of human physiological systems
Identify the the conditions and presentation of normal and abnormal functioning of human physiological systems
Examine underlying physiological mechanisms that connect healthy functioning to yoga practice
Practice yoga that targets therapy, prevention, and overall wellness
New York University is a leading global institution for scholarship, teaching, and research. Based in New York City with campuses and sites in 14 additional major cities across the world, NYU embraces diversity among faculty, staff and students to ensure the highest caliber, most inclusive educational experience.
Introduction to the Course, Yoga and Physiology
The Cell and Homeostasis
The focus of this module is to provide a basic understanding to the workings of the trillions of cells that make up our body. The lecture provides an overview of the functioning components of the cell, energy production and signaling network of our cells. This gives us the ability to understand how cells work, and their purpose to understand cell stress and related pathologies. The yoga component of this module introduces the basics to the practice to allows us to begin building healthier cell programming and reducing cellular stress.
Genetics
This module defines the basics of genetics in exploration of contributing factors to healthy chromosomes and genetic regulation. By explaining the role that stress can have on cells and chromosomal wellbeing, we provide a foundation for understanding how epigenetics can be affected by repetition and being to help to promote new regulatory factors.
How to Read and Interpret the Research
In this module we break down a scientific article, so that we can better understand the components of a peer reviewed research paper. In understanding the sections of the paper, what they contribute to the scientific paper and discovery. In addition, the reader should be able to identify major conclusions and results from this research paper, and future studies.
The Nervous System
In this module we will explore the basic components of the Nervous system from a cellular to a physiological level. Particularly, we will focus on the components of the nervous system that are aided by yoga and mindfulness modalities. The yoga aspect of the module will focus on supporting proper posture and minimizing back pain.
The Respiratory System
This module presents an overview of the respiratory system including both the molecular functioning as well as the overall mechanisms of breathing. In understanding how and why we breath, students will have a deeper understanding of the role that breathing has in stress reduction, physiological well being and overall health. The yoga component of this lesson will focus on different breathing techniques that can be utilized to optimize wellness.
The Cardiovascular System
The focus of this module is to provide a basic understanding of the cardiovascular system. The lecture provides an overview of the main components of the system, as well as the mechanisms behind muscle contraction. In order to understand associated pathologies, blood pressure is also highlighted in the class. The module features an interview with Dr. Marshall Hagins, who discusses the role that yoga and meditation can have on cardiovascular pathology such as hypertension. The yoga component of this module focuses on movement to increase circulation and increase your heart rate.
The Lymphatic and Immune Systems
The focus of this module is to provide a basic understanding and introduction to the lymphatic and immune systems. The lecture provides an overview of the main components of the lymphatic system; vessels, glands and lymph components. In addition, an overview of the immune system focuses on the primary component. These two interconnected systems are highlighted in order to understand lymph circulation as well as pathologies, such as autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The yoga component of this module focuses on postures that have sweeping movement to increase lymphatic circulation, and ones that promote a calm and healthy immune system.
The Musculoskeletal System
This module’s focus is to provide a basic understanding of the musculoskeletal system on both a physiological or macro level, as well as a micro level. In doing so, we will build an understanding of how yoga and meditation can help provide the foundation for a strong and health musculoskeletal system. In addition, this module features an interview with Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Michael Seidenstein, who will provide insight into how yoga can help treat and prevent orthopedic injury.
I really feel very happy after completing the course. Through this course, I have more knowledge about the Physiology of the human body and the effect of Yoga on it
Extremely Interesting! I highly recommend to anyone who would like to understand your body functions and how everything is connected. The science behind yoga is incredible!
Very well designed course, well programmed and executed. Must for anyone who is serious about gaining knowledge of physiology and yoga science.
Excellent course, it tied together the physiology and yoga very well, the videos that showed how to do the poses and then reminded you what that pose was doing physiologically was very helpful.
