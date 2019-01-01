Profile

Tommy Lee

Senior Lecturer

      Bio

      Nearly two decades of teaching, Prof. Lee has taught in various institutions like NYU, LIU, Citytech, Bronx-Lebanon Hospital along with Polytechnic Institute of NYU. He has taught a very wide range of biological topics from introduction to biology for non-majors to Pathoneurology to clinical students. He strives to place a logical approach into his teaching methods and reformulates biology to closely match the audience. At NYU: Poly, his discussion would encourage students to decipher biological systems for future patents. Whether the use of the Krebs cycle for a new hybrid engine design or using the actin myosin interaction as a helical gear system, he has always tried to fuse the biological world to the world of the students’ interest.

      Courses

      Engineering Health: Introduction to Yoga and Physiology

