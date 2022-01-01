About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Chinese (Simplified)

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

第一周 瑜伽运动简介、瑜伽坐立关节活动

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

第二周 瑜伽运动与健康、瑜伽呼吸、瑜伽站立关节活动

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

第三周 核心强健体式（腹部）

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

第四周 核心强健体式（背部）

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min)

