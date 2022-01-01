本课程是面向当代在校大学生开设的一门网络体育课程——大学生瑜伽，是一门能够促进大学生身心平衡的养心健身类课程。课程根据大学生的身心特点进行设计,课程内容以体式练习为主，体式动作由易渐难，由个别到组合，辅以瑜伽呼吸和冥想及休息术的练习，通过10周的教习,使同学们掌握基本的瑜伽运动规律,掌握一项终身体育锻炼技能，养成终身体育的习惯和健康生活的理念。
大学生瑜伽Peking University
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
第一周 瑜伽运动简介、瑜伽坐立关节活动
本周课程分为理论部分和体式部分：理论部分主要介绍瑜伽的概念和发展史、古代瑜伽的主要流派、现代瑜伽运动的主要特点；体式部分为瑜伽的坐立关节活动。
第二周 瑜伽运动与健康、瑜伽呼吸、瑜伽站立关节活动
本周课程分为理论部分和体式部分：理论部分主要介绍瑜伽运动与现代人的健康生活的关系；体式部分包括瑜伽呼吸、瑜伽站立关节活动。
第三周 核心强健体式（腹部）
本周课程的内容是加强我们躯干核心力量（腹部）的体式动作，强健腹直肌、腹内斜肌、腹外斜肌、腹横机等肌肉群。本周精讲体式动作为仰卧上举腿、仰卧蹬自行车式、仰卧半船式。
第四周 核心强健体式（背部）
本周课程的内容是加强我们躯干核心力量（背部）的体式动作，强健竖脊肌及背阔肌等下背部肌肉群。本周精讲体式动作为眼镜蛇式、蝗虫式、反船式。
