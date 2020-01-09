AN
Feb 24, 2020
In this course I have learned more about anatomy than my entire life and all yoga courses together. I can't enough recommend this course for any yoga level practice wether students or instructors!!
ED
Oct 25, 2020
Excellent course, it tied together the physiology and yoga very well, the videos that showed how to do the poses and then reminded you what that pose was doing physiologically was very helpful.
By Manuel G J•
Jan 9, 2020
Superb course for anyone who practices yoga. It expanded the reach I thought yoga had. A lot of scientific research connected to yoga is explained, along with practices. 100% recommendable if you practice yoga or you are thinking to practice it in the future.
By helena m•
Oct 31, 2019
One of the best courses I have ever done. Edie's book as an additional support, very good one too, I'm miles forward now with my teaching,thank you guys.xxx
By RUBY H R•
Nov 5, 2019
i am very happy with the course. I have gained ample knowledge of how yoga helps body in various ways to heal and release stress.
By Lindsay H•
Feb 21, 2020
I loved taking this course. As a registered yoga teacher, I was looking to continue my training and to be able to apply my doctorate degree in biomedical sciences. I enjoyed the videos and the "Test Your Understanding" style questions throughout were very helpful. The teachers were outstanding and very knowledgeable in their respective fields. I wished that more of the additional reading materials (articles) were available in PDF form instead of having to pay individually for them. That was the only drawback and some of the articles were available right away to download. I would highly recommend this course to anyone looking to learn more about yoga and how it affects physiology. Thank you all so much!
By Angie•
May 11, 2020
This is course demonstrates how yoga can change your life. The practice of yoga, synchronizing breath with body movements can improve your overall health, from a cell level and genetics to every single organ and tissue of you body, providing an optimal physical condition and stress reduction. We have learnt from scientific studies how yoga postures can benefit and aid in almost all kind of pathologies of the body. I am an enthusiastic yoga practitioner and this course encouraged me to do even more yoga, read, research, and reccomend yoga practices to family and friends who suffer from some pathologies. I really recommend the course. DO YOGA! :)
By Abimael S N•
Feb 25, 2020
By Dnyaneshwari D M•
Jul 30, 2020
it was a great experience. I learned so many things and made me more aware of the importance of health and how each organ plays a crucial role. even the course structure was very good.
By Ajay K A•
Jun 10, 2020
The course gives scientific correlation of human physiology and its relation to Yoga practices. Generic description of various physiological systems in medical terms, their functioning and problems due to internal/ external factors are magnificently brought out in the course. Impact of Yoga exercises on various physiological systems/ organs has been explained by sensing the movements/ pressures created through Yoga. Videos of Yoga exercises are a great help to beginners. For me, the faculty needs the best appreciation for creating interest in the course for students and explaining it so wonderfully. It is a wonderful course for professionals as well as health enthusiasts.
By Keely C•
Oct 7, 2019
A very fun course that goes more in depth on what I am currently learning in my 200 hour yoga teacher training. This course is a great addition to all of the anatomy that I am both needing and wanting to learn to become a safe and well informed teacher! Realistic amount of time to dedicate towards completing the course with great visual photos to encourage engagement and furthur understanding. Has inspired me to continue learning more, while really dialing in these basics!
By Nadia R•
Dec 22, 2019
The course was a wonderful complement to my Yoga teacher training. It is well presented and developed with applicable knowledge throughout the course. As someone who struggles with chronic pain it made me understand why yoga and meditation work for me and I look forward to sharing this information and encouraging others to take the course. Thank you . Nadia
By Aisling F•
Jul 6, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. I found the combination of lectures, reflective and summary questions as well as the topic-specific yoga and meditation flows to be well-executed and engaging. Although much of the biology/physiology components were revision from first-year undergrad it was really nice to see how much I had remembered but more importantly, the course made some links of yoga to different functions of the body that I hadn't previously made and I found that this improved my personal daily yoga practice as I got better at connecting breath to movement and mind to muscle as well. I think that this course is very accessible and I highly recommend it to anyone with even passing interest in yoga in order to gain a broad idea of the many health benefits that regular practice offers.
By Lourdes D G•
Mar 13, 2021
I highly recommend this course for EVERYONE. However, if you suffer from chronic pain, auto-immune diseases or other type of pathologies that you struggle to deal with in your daily life, you need this course. This course can change completely your outlook and the way you go about your daily life. It can really help you improve your health in the long run and give you the fundamentals to make better life choices on a daily basis. The course is very complete, easy to comprehend, applicable for everyone and just so interesting. I really hope the medical community takes more interest in these types of topics for a more integral solution to patients needs.
By Amandeep S•
May 4, 2020
what else could be a better course on yoga here? None but this meticulously designed course at very low price by NYU. A great hardwork is done by the faculy to design that course. It is a course which addresses the question "Why" and "how" yoga et al. helps improve the overall health and wellness. Lot of study material and research papers are introduced which makes it more interesting and helps inculcate practice with theory. Enjoyed every minute spent on this course. Kindly start more courses for an intermediate and advanced Yoga for the enthusiasts around the world.
By Caroline P•
Jun 6, 2020
This was an excellent course in explaining how each body system can be affected by a regular yoga practice. I really enjoyed revising my anatomy and physiology by doing this course as an already qualified yoga teacher. Particularly the epidemiology
By Akanksha K•
Jun 2, 2020
This course is great for all yoga teachers and core points of this course should be included in yoga teacher training! It's a good foundation for yoga therapy as well (if they ever did come out with Yoga therapy, would definitely attend it)
By Margaux H•
Jun 8, 2020
This was truly one of the best online courses I have ever taken. The information is something that I believe everyone can benefit from on many different levels. I will be recommending this course to some of my fellow yoga teachers!!
By Ciapchin•
Mar 24, 2020
I just got my yoga teacher certificte 200hr and this course really hep into linking my knowledge about yoga and its spiritual side with human body physiology. It gave me an insight on how postures influence on our organs and body.
By Rhea S•
Jul 1, 2020
This course has opened new horizons for me as a Yogi. I have much more knowledge and this has made me aware of my entire body as a whole.
I will definitely help me guide people whom I teach in the correct and healthier direction
By Ly T B T•
Dec 8, 2020
This is a very good course. I'm an yoga teacher and Im happy to learn this. I'm impressed alot by the researches show how yoga affect people health and help treating disease.
By Sai A M•
Aug 10, 2020
It's really amazing to learn from you. Thank you so much for your guidance!! :D
By Gary S•
Aug 28, 2020
I've had a really hard time doing this course. First all the videos seem to just stop, clipping the last minute or less. If you pause the video then you have to go back to the beginning to watch. And my pet peeve is everyone dressed in black. I have never been to a yoga practice where everyone was in black. It's not the norm so it's distracting, almost cultish. I'm glad I decided to monitor the course and did not pay. Unfortunately there is a lot of good information here if I could just work through the aggravation.
But at this point I'm dropping out.
By Laura S•
Jan 27, 2021
I am currently training to become a yoga teacher and this course gave me a very in-depth understanding of the effects of yoga on the cells, organs and body as a whole system. Lectures were detailed but very well explained and difficult concepts were always supported with visual representations. The course integrates scientific theory and concepts with hands-on yoga practices, making it intellectually challenging and interesting but also practical learning experience. Highly recommend to anyone, from yoga teachers to yoga lovers, to medical practitioners and healthcare providers. Thank you!
By avinash 2•
May 15, 2020
I was searching this type of course from long time and finally I got on coursera. I am highly thankful to Alexandra Seidenstein, Eddie Stern, Tommy Lee and other guest faculties. This course is very helpful to understand the effect of yoga on human body scientifically. The different physiology taught by Lee was amazing to understand the engineering of human body. Specially the concept of Genetics and Epigentics and nervous system were mind blowing. The different yoga postures taught by Stern and Seidenstein are very very useful to control the stress as well as for complete health.
By Linda J D•
Mar 30, 2022
I totally enjoyed the course. I can not beleive how much I learned about the body and how it functions. I learned most of the limited biology from taking and teaching yoga. I now have even more great information to share with my class. I like to that I can speak to certain fucntions with new and comprehensive knowledge.
This course was very well presented. I do not have a science or biology background, but I understood almost everything! If I had a chance to start all over again, I would probably have chosen something like Neuroscience as I find it fascinating. Thank you!
By Shivani R G•
Sep 28, 2021
Incredible course, full of relevant subject knowledge as well as very-valuable personal experiential wisdom from Teachers. I have been a Yoga practitioner for 15years and this course has helped me cross-over from being a Yoga Enthusiast to a FIRM BELIEVER - in its powerful & intrinsic impact on living a Healthy, Integrated, Wholistic life, and achieve balance in one's Body, Mind and Soul. I will revisit the learnings and knowledge of the course, to ingrain them and apply them. My thanks to Alex and Eddie, and hoping that I meet then when I visit NY :)