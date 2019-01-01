Alexandra (Ali) Seidenstein held a faculty position in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department at NYU-Tandon where she taught courses such as Genetics, Molecular Biology and Cell Biology for the Biomolecular Science Program. She also oversaw the NYU-Tandon ‘Urban Food Lab’, a vertical farm which utilizes new technology in aquaponics to grow fresh produce. Ali’s PhD work in Neural and Behavioral Science led her to join the BlueStone Clinic at NYU-Dental School. Under Dr. Bradley Aouizerat, she investigates differential gene expression changes and epigenetics associated with trauma and PTSD. After spending three years studying yoga in Mysore, India, she received her authorization to teach yoga by the late Sri. K. Pattabhi Jois. As founder and president of the non-profit organization, Kids Who Care, Inc., Ali continues to work with at risk youth, as well as teaching yoga to trauma survivors at various NYC centers. Ali has been involved with numerous projects and research endeavors focused on the science of yoga, and its impact on long term treatment.