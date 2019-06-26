There is strong demand for alternatives to pharmaceuticals for a variety of common illnesses due to concerns of safety, efficacy, and a desire for more “natural” products. Despite this growing interest, “conventional” healthcare providers may have little to no knowledge about herbal medicines, which is further compounded by the sometimes misleading information in the media and on the internet. This course provides the necessary background for providers to begin to incorporate herbal medicines into their practice, particularly in regards to their therapeutic properties, efficacy (or lack thereof), and safety concerns, including quality control and potential adverse effects.
Practicing healthcare professional or healthcare student, but anyone can benefit from this course for personal use.
Discuss the role of herbal medicines in healthcare overall as well as your potential role.
Discuss overall botanical actions and methods for creating botanical preparations.
Assess patients, including potential for herb-drug interactions and other potential contraindications and considerations for special populations.
Educate patients on quality control and safety issues.
- herbal preparations
- integrative care
- symptom management
- botanical safety
- evidence-based practice
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Herbal Medicines in Healthcare
Using Botanicals Safely
How Do Botanical Medicines Work?
Botanical Medicines for Mental Wellbeing, Women's Health, and Musculoskeletal Pain
Although I have already learned a lot regarding botanical treatments, I got a few very precious new infos during the course. Really enjoyed the videos and the well structured material. Thank you!
This course was something I looked forward to every evening I had a class. It is very informative, resourceful, and the instructor is amazing. Thank you ☺️
This was an amazing course . I have learnt a lot of things that I can use in my daily life . This course was very informative and assignments were very interesting.
A good introduction to herbal medicine. Not very useful for a more experienced learner like myself, but I did enjoy the resource reference sheets for different herbs.
If you want to help your patients or clients manage conditions or symptoms such as pain and anxiety, this specialization will provide the knowledge and skills needed. In these five courses, you will explore integrative therapies, including herbal medicine, guided imagery, aromatherapy, and mindfulness. For each therapy studied, you will gain skills to: Assess if a therapy is appropriate, Educate patients or clients about benefit and risk, Administer or advise on use, and Evaluate if the therapy was useful (our AEAE approach).
