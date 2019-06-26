About this Course

42,353 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Integrative Health and Medicine Specialization
Intermediate Level

Practicing healthcare professional or healthcare student, but anyone can benefit from this course for personal use.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss the role of herbal medicines in healthcare overall as well as your potential role.

  • Discuss overall botanical actions and methods for creating botanical preparations.

  • Assess patients, including potential for herb-drug interactions and other potential contraindications and considerations for special populations.

  • Educate patients on quality control and safety issues.

Skills you will gain

  • herbal preparations
  • integrative care
  • symptom management
  • botanical safety
  • evidence-based practice
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Integrative Health and Medicine Specialization
Intermediate Level

Practicing healthcare professional or healthcare student, but anyone can benefit from this course for personal use.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(4,682 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Herbal Medicines in Healthcare

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 76 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Using Botanicals Safely

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

How Do Botanical Medicines Work?

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Botanical Medicines for Mental Wellbeing, Women's Health, and Musculoskeletal Pain

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 22 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HERBAL MEDICINE

View all reviews

About the Integrative Health and Medicine Specialization

Integrative Health and Medicine

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder