Interview with Dr. Alon Reshef (Israel) 19 min Themes: Integrative psychiatry; Patients’ health belief models19m
Interview with Prof. Aviad Harmati (USA) 14 min Themes: Medical Education; Cross-cultural medicine; Integrative medicine14m
: Interview with Prof. Bashar Saad (Israel) 18 min Themes: Traditional Greco-Arab medicine; Islamic medicine; Middle-Eastern medicine18m
Interview with Prof. Brian Berman (USA) 21 min Themes: Integrative medicine; Primary care medicine21m
Interview with Dr. Anju Kumar (India) 23 min Themes: Ayurvedic medicine; Indian medicine; Traditional medicine22m
Interview with Prof. Efraim Lev (Israel) 25 min Themes: Traditional Middle-Eastern herbal medicine; Ethno-botany; Arab-Jewish medicine24m
Interview with Dr. Elad Schiff (Israel) 32 min Themes: In-patient (hospital) integrative medicine; Doctor-patient communication; Safety; Surgery32m
Interview with Dr. Elio Rossi (Italy) 32 min Themes: Integrative oncology; Homeopathy; Supportive care32m
Lecture with Prof. Gil Bar-Sela (Israel) 39 min Themes: Palliative care; Safety (herb-drug interaction); Anthroposophic medicine38m
Dr. Gunver Sophia Kienle (Germany) 21 min Themes: Multi-modality research; Treating Refugee populations; Cross-cultural medicine20m
: Interview with Prof. Heather Boon (Canada) 19 min Themes: Doctor-patient communication; Safety; Patient narratives18m
Interview with Dr. Jamal Dagash (Israel) 27 min Themes: Palliative medicine; Cross-cultural medicine; The Integrative physician consultation26m
Interview with Ms. Yehudit Tapiro (Israel) 17 min Themes: Integrative Nursing; The Integrative oncology referral; Quality of life17m
Interview with Dr. Jun Mao (USA) 24 min Themes: The Integrative oncology consultation; Safety (herb-drug interaction)24m
Interview with Prof. Kenji Watanabe (Japan) 15 min Themes: Kampo medicine; Quality of life; Medical systems (Japan)14m
Interview with Prof. Jianping Liu (China) 15 min Themes: Traditional Chinese medicine; Quality of life; Medical systems (China)14m
: Interview with Dr. Marc Schlappi (Switzerland) 22 min Themes: Anthroposophic medicine; Doctor-patient communication21m
Interview with Prof. Massimo Bonucci (Italy) 26 min Themes: Nutritional guidance; Safety (herb-drug interaction); The Integrative oncology consultation26m
Interview with Prof. Michael Silbermann (MECC) 33 min Themes: Middle East Cancer Consortium (MECC); Palliative care; Cross-cultural medicine32m
Interview with Prof. Moshe Frenkel (USA, Israel) 53 min Themes: The Integrative oncology consultation; Doctor-patient communication; Homeopathy53m
Interview with Prof. Ofer Lavie (Israel) 24 min Themes: Gynecological oncology; Integrative oncology referral; Surgery23m
Interview with Prof. Rejin Kebudi (Turkey) 18 min Themes: Pediatric Hemato-oncology; Palliative care; Doctor-patient communication17m
: Interview with Mr. Sharon Kotzer (Israel) 1h 8m Themes: Clinical herbal medicine; Practitioner-patient communication; European herbal medicine1h 8m
Interview with Dr. Thomas Breitkruez (Germany) 26 min Themes: Anthroposophical medicine; Mistletoe; Quality of life; Medical systems (Europe)25m
Interview with Prof. Vinjar Fønnebø (Norway) 14 min Themes: Safety (herb-drug interaction); Medical systems (Europe); Integrative medicine13m
Interview with Mr. Saleh Said Kheir (Israel) – 28 minutes, [Interview in Arabic] Themes: Traditional Middle-Eastern herbal medicine; Practitioner-patient communication28m