SA
May 1, 2020
Thanks for all the teachers helped me to make this course a success. It helped me clearly understand the role an intergretive physician in cancer therapy.
MK
Apr 3, 2020
well done good introduction and builds towards a practical conclusion.
By Dr. A B•
Nov 4, 2019
I have truly enjoyed this course! Thank you so much for designing it - I think the videos were excellent and the information within the course was very helpful in practical ways for helping me set up integrative care in conventional settings. I love the colorful and positive way you presented traditional medicines and the way you included several cultures. Thanks again for the great course!
By Rahul D•
Jan 17, 2021
It was a phenomenal course indeed. By far, the best I have enrolled in Coursera.org. The way they presented the cultural roots and the traditional medicine systems associated with different groups of people from different places on the globe, it was just so nice. I really loved it a lot and learned a lot regarding the future aspects of CAM in cancer care.
By SIMRAN A•
May 2, 2020
Thanks for all the teachers helped me to make this course a success. It helped me clearly understand the role an intergretive physician in cancer therapy.
By marc k•
Apr 4, 2020
well done good introduction and builds towards a practical conclusion.
By Christopher A R•
Jun 6, 2020
VERY redundant, and contained very little information.
By Mónica A R•
Mar 31, 2022
This course is interesting if you have at least a base in basic/herbal medicine as it gives an inside of both conventional and herbal medicine. Its difficulty, however, is not basic level, which is great as a challenge and to make sure you sit down and study carefully all the materia you get offered. The interviews with the different doctors give a nice touch to the couse as it gives an inside view of THM from the eyes of a doctor from that region that uses it rather than someone who read the information in a papar and decided to preach it. The recipes are easy to follow with herbs that arent extremely rare or hard to find, and can be easily prepared. Even if the course is only related to THM, it has a section about treating the patient in a more intimate way and constructing a trust relationship which I think is a big step that differentiates from conventional care.
By Eszter K•
May 23, 2020
This was a fantastic course! Thank you so much for presenting the key points in a discussion format. I fond this a much better way to engage the students rather thank just giving a lecture. The modules were very informative and insightful. Special thanks for letting us see the herbal workshops at the oncology center.
By Kanhi R V•
May 22, 2022
the course was very intersting, it really increased my knowledge about herbs.it is amazing, i heartly thanks Dr.Arye for the act of kindness and all the team coursera who make it easy to serve the people abroad.
thanks coursera once again make me knowledge full.
By DR. D B•
Sep 7, 2021
In this study, every chapters are explained nicely by oncology experts and they share us scientific explanation with excellent knowledge about the Traditional herbal medicine in supportive cancer care.
Thanks & regards
Dr. Devashish Bhardwaj
INDIA
By S M•
Apr 11, 2021
Excellent course Thank you very much for the great course I learned lot. Hope I will be able to use what I learned in my practice. I will love a complete course like this one from Technion about herbal medicine and Oncology.
By samuel a o•
Jun 1, 2020
This is the most comprehensive course I had ever taken. It also offer experiences from leading experts. Implementing knowledge gained from this course wouldn't be too difficult as clues on how to start was also made known.
By Dr. H N•
Sep 12, 2020
Excellent doctors interviewed, with diversity of perspectives and research material. The presentation has been impeccable.
By Sharadchandra G•
Sep 4, 2020
Excellent course, great work by both coordinator. Wide survey it was fantastic course.
By אסתי ל•
Oct 4, 2020
קורס מעניין מאוד, פותח עולם שבד"כ מוסתר. נעשה באופן מקצועי ונעים. ישר כח!
By Sabrina S•
Aug 30, 2021
Great course, highly recommended!
By DR. S G•
Aug 4, 2020
Very informative in all the sence
By Safa m v s•
Sep 23, 2020
Informational course
By Mimi B•
Feb 8, 2021
Informative
By fernando g u•
Feb 26, 2020
e
exce
l
e
nte
By Joy S•
Jan 12, 2020
This is very interesting from the western medicine point of view. We are just starting to use integrative medicine. So much better than just having a bottle of pills thrown at you. Good to learn about: it's the wave of the future.
By Nivedita P•
Jun 13, 2020
The course design was very well planned and executed beautifully. The sessions were apt with just the right amount of information for learners to understand. Thank You to the professors for sharing the knowledge in a simple manner.
By Anushka A•
Aug 16, 2020
It gives a very good perspective of integrative medicines and the quality of lives for patients too.
By pattaranun a•
Jan 29, 2020
new knowledge for me. thank you