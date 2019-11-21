About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Integrative Health and Medicine Specialization
Beginner Level

There are no prerequisites to take this course.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the field of integrative health.

  • Evaluate the state of the research evidence and reliable sources to use.

  • Discuss the overall safety of these therapies and how to optimize safe use.

  • Create a plan to successfully introduce integrative therapies into your work or other setting.

Skills you will gain

  • wellbeing
  • Evidence-Based Practices
  • patient-centered care
  • complementary therapies
  • integrative nursing
Course 1 of 5 in the
Integrative Health and Medicine Specialization
Beginner Level

There are no prerequisites to take this course.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the Field of Integrative Therapies

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Types of Integrative Therapies

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 15 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Evaluating the Evidence

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

How Safe Are Integrative Therapies?

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes

