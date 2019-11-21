This introductory course provides a framework for incorporating integrative therapies into your work with clients or patients. By the end of the course, you will be able to assess if integrative therapies are good options in specific situations, as well as educate patients and colleagues about benefits and risks. You will be confident discussing the evidence base for integrative therapies in general, with an understanding of some of the challenges of research in this area, and able to identify reliable sources of evidence-based information. You will leave with the skills to partner with patients or clients around use of these therapies and a plan to introduce integrative therapies in your work or other setting.
This course is part of the Integrative Health and Medicine Specialization
There are no prerequisites to take this course.
Describe the field of integrative health.
Evaluate the state of the research evidence and reliable sources to use.
Discuss the overall safety of these therapies and how to optimize safe use.
Create a plan to successfully introduce integrative therapies into your work or other setting.
- wellbeing
- Evidence-Based Practices
- patient-centered care
- complementary therapies
- integrative nursing
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Introduction to the Field of Integrative Therapies
Types of Integrative Therapies
Evaluating the Evidence
How Safe Are Integrative Therapies?
It's a long course. And you might have to wait a week or 2 just to complete a requirement as it is dependent on reviewing other's work.
I love this course very easy to understand and informative for my job I’m doing,thank you to the entire university and teachers!! I do appreciate it.
This is a comprehensive course. i would like to suggest to include more content and skill on how to appraise research article/ research methodology in integrative medicine
I love this course. It has made my reflexology practice simpler and provided better clarity about it's relationship with other integrative therapies. Thank you!
If you want to help your patients or clients manage conditions or symptoms such as pain and anxiety, this specialization will provide the knowledge and skills needed. In these five courses, you will explore integrative therapies, including herbal medicine, guided imagery, aromatherapy, and mindfulness. For each therapy studied, you will gain skills to: Assess if a therapy is appropriate, Educate patients or clients about benefit and risk, Administer or advise on use, and Evaluate if the therapy was useful (our AEAE approach).
