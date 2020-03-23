ES
Nov 26, 2019
I think is is a very good course which helps to have a more comprehensive and serious view on integrative therapies, their clasification, characteristics, scope and management. Very good
DW
May 10, 2021
I see that this is the place to not only to learn to but to prove yourself that you can earn more talents. It takes time to add up and understand but those who are interested. Good luck.
By Robert H•
Mar 23, 2020
My feelings about this course are a little bit ambivalent. While it is generally well constructed from the point of view of educational effectiveness, and it is laudable that such effort are being made to introduce a more holistic mindset into medicine, I have not been convinced that the course authors understand what a holistic mindset is. It is obvious to someone who has worked in holistic healthcare for two decades that here the Cartesian mindset still exerts its stranglehold. I think perhaps what is needed is a bit of deep thinking about what holism actually means, and then the insertion of a module on holistic philosophy. My second point concerns the emphasis on the evidence base, presented as an indispensable tool rightly to inform our judgement rather than shackle it. Nevertheless, I feel the strong emphasis on the evidence base sometimes gets tripped up by its own paradoxes. For example it is repeated over and over that integrative medicine must address body, mind and spirit, yet "spirit" is never defined, not any evidence ever presented for its existence. Evidently we are just asked to assume its existence without question. This just one example which particularly struck me. My third and fourth small grumbles concern assessment. Some of the quiz questions are equivocally worded such that the "correct" answers are arguable. The policy of assessment by our peers in the project, I accept is the only workable way of doing this, but it does have the major disadvantage that we may be judged by peers who have not themselves understood the questions. I have read many answers where the person had clearly not read and understood what was required by the question. That person will then be judging others! Notwithstanding all the foregoing, well done, it is a good start (to be improved upon!), and thank you for providing this course!
By Rebecca W•
Mar 9, 2019
Really enjoyed the class. Learned a lot and am excited for the next series of classes to come!
By Luis R H S O•
Mar 22, 2019
is really helpful and very nice to know that in USA finally take actions to the applyance of alternative medicines, that what i´ve learned is not called it like that anymore, but Integrative..which is awesome.. because in Mexico city still having problems either with altenative and complementary....this certs..even when is not a certification like that. is really helpful and will helped me a lot in my private medicine office consultations and treatments. I wonder some day have more assets to travel til Minnesota and knowing the campus and the instructors. i´m pleased.. thank you very much
By Rashida B•
Apr 12, 2019
I really enjoyed this course. I wasn't sure if Integrative Health and Medicine would be the right career path/change for me moving forward so instead of jumping into the degree program I decided to start with the certification. After completing this first course, I'm more on fire for this change, even more enthusiastic about helping others on their health journeys. The work isn't easy but still with it, more than worth it.
By Mary T•
Oct 6, 2019
Appreciate that the professor is doing this explains how she herself is seeking to understand how to become happier on a daily basis and is teaching the course as she learns about how to balance her life.
This is very refreshing and honest, it allows individuals like myself to feel comfortable. Thank You
By Michelle M•
Mar 8, 2021
This is a great overview of Integrative Therapies, I learned a lot of detailed information about how you can apply the healing therapies into various situations.
By Aneeta•
Mar 29, 2019
After the course applied its reiki healing therapy on some patients & results have come out well.
By Janell S•
May 22, 2019
Very detailed course, I loved it very much and learned
By Karen C•
Jan 27, 2021
Great course and good topics to explore and invest in for literature growth and resources. It was great to explore all the different therapies there are and participate in the discussion boards. The deeper dives were good to read and so were the resource links provided. I look forward to completing the rest of the specialization. It's a good course to support and build on natural psychological therapies and expand the knowledge that there are more natural therapy courses that can be explored for diplomas and more. With this course I also became more interested in mindfulness and I got my daughter and myself a book on mindfulness after reading more on the topic with this course and the mindfulness course I'm currently working through. With the previous course I did the focus on mindfulness was mentioned in journals and there wasn't any literature on the universities booklist that focused on mindfulness so I didn't this to explore this as a literature resource to explore and invest in. Great course.
By Daris L•
Jul 25, 2020
Great class, good tests, great peer review assignments. The overview of Integrative Healing Practices helped me to see HOW to integrate them into my business practices. Highly recommended to those considering adding Integrative (formerly called Alternative) Therapies into their practice/business. It is the first course in 5 the Integrative Therapies & Healing Practices.
By Nicola J•
Feb 21, 2019
An enjoyable and interesting course. I 'audited' this course as I am not an integrative therapist but wanted to learn a little about the course content for my personal benefit. I would recommend this interesting course to both integrative therapists and its users. My thanks to the educators, course organisers and my fellow learners for their posted comments.
By Ileana O•
Jul 29, 2021
I really appreciated the format of the course. Many thanks to the two exceptional instructors Teri Verner and Robin Austin. The information received in Introduction to Integrative Therapies and Healing Practices course definitively makes me to advocate for the health and well being benefits to the patients within any health care system.
By Dr. M Ö•
May 22, 2020
I am so glad to have the chance to take my course and achieve certificate Introduction to Integrative Therapies and Healing Practices by Coursera and University of Minnesota partnership. I think this course is so beneficial in my career and I learned a lot. I would like to thank all Coursera Family and University of Minnesota
By Ana N•
Nov 30, 2019
I really appreciated this course. It is very complete and gives you a great base for further learnings on the area of integrative medicine. You learn basic but fundamental concepts (such as the difference between integrative and complementary medicine), and powerful tools such as good evidence research.
By Evaluation R•
Nov 1, 2019
A fabulous introduction for those unfamiliar with integrative health methods. Getting "peer-reviewed" was a little frustrating as is the case for most coursera courses. A very wide range in the seriousness of participants was evident. But in a nutshell, an excellent introduction!
By Luana S•
Apr 10, 2019
I learned a lot in a curriculum that is concise, and interesting due to the multi-media approach, and provides lots of opportunity to interact with others. I especially appreciated that interactive video with the patient going through his first round of chemotherapy.
By mona m k•
Jan 17, 2021
It was very useful and practical. I have learned so many things about integrative healthcare and medicine. Thanks for preparing such an opportunity for all of us! I am so impatiebt to take more lessons and get more professional in this field to use them in my job.
By Amanda B•
Apr 2, 2019
A great introduction to the wide range of topics that fit into the category of complementary medicine. I do not have a medical background and found it easy to understand and follow along and only had to look up terms in the dictionary a few times for clarity.
By Charrandat N•
Jun 11, 2020
This course was awesome. The content is very detailed and enables one to understand vividly. Lovely!!!
The instructors, from my point of view are well trained individuals who have a dynamic background in integrative therapy.Awesome course, once again!!!!!
By sirlene r s•
Jul 22, 2020
Quiero extender mi reconocimiento y felicitaciones, por lo completo y actualizado del contenido de este curso, acabo de culminarlo y quede encantada, continuare mi formación en terapias integrativas, gracias por tanto.
Dra. Sirlene Ramirez
By Edmundo P•
Oct 29, 2019
Up to now, I am enjoying my learning, with a good structured curricula and materials provided and referred by instructors. i expect when finish the first course to have the opportunity to follow the program to achieve my goals.
Thank you
By Maria D•
Aug 15, 2020
In general, the course was good, but I would like you to add the number of hours that the course has contemplated, because in my work they consider a certain number of training per year so that we can be awarded a certification.
By Heather M•
Dec 21, 2021
I thought this provided a great introduction to complementary practices and I particularly liked the project which allowed us to apply what we'd learned in a meaningful way!
By Kim B•
Oct 28, 2020
The course was very good but as you can not complete the course until your final submission has been reviewed by three other students you can have to wait for sometime before this is done. As you play for the course on a monthly basis whilst you are studying it if getting other students to review your final submission takes too long it seems you will be continuing to pay the monthly charge. This seems unfair.
By michelle y w•
Dec 6, 2021
This course was a good Introduction to the topic. I have some experience in Integrative medicine. The review was great for the portions i was familiar with and the new material was very interesting. The Peer review project was a good challenge.
I don't see the Continuing education noted on the certificate.