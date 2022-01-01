- wellbeing
Integrative Health and Medicine Specialization
Launch your career in integrative health. Incorporate complementary therapies in clinical practice to improve outcomes and promote wellbeing.
Offered By
What you will learn
Assess the current and potential role for integrative therapies in health and healthcare, including your own workplace.
Discuss the evidence base for use of integrative therapies, including the historical, clinical, and research data.
Assess if a therapy is appropriate, Educate patients about benefit and risk, Administer or advise on use, and Evaluate if the therapy was useful.
Partner with patients to incorporate integrative therapies for specific symptom management or enhanced health and wellbeing.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course in this specialization includes a peer-reviewed project that applies integrative therapies to a specific situation. To begin, you will analyze what is needed to bring integrative therapies into your workplace or other setting. In later courses, you will research the benefits and risks of specific herbal medicines and essential oils for specific patients or clients; create a guided imagery recording; and make recommendations based on evidence and patient preferences for herbal medicines, aromatherapy, guided imagery, and mindfulness practice. Throughout, the focus will be on assessing patient needs and educating and advising patients in clear, simple, and patient-centered language.
While this specialization is targeted at health providers, anyone can benefit from taking these courses for their own personal use.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Integrative Therapies and Healing Practices
This introductory course provides a framework for incorporating integrative therapies into your work with clients or patients. By the end of the course, you will be able to assess if integrative therapies are good options in specific situations, as well as educate patients and colleagues about benefits and risks. You will be confident discussing the evidence base for integrative therapies in general, with an understanding of some of the challenges of research in this area, and able to identify reliable sources of evidence-based information. You will leave with the skills to partner with patients or clients around use of these therapies and a plan to introduce integrative therapies in your work or other setting.
Guided Imagery
In this course, you will learn how you can use imagery and imagery interventions to help with symptom management and healing, as well as to enhance overall health and wellbeing. You will experience a variety of imagery interventions and evaluate how they might be helpful in providing relief or enhancing quality of life. By the end of the course, you will know how to assess if guided imagery is appropriate in specific situations or with specific patients. You will be able to find and evaluate guided imagery scripts and recordings you might use. Most importantly, you will learn how to write and record effective guided imagery scripts of your own for specific needs at work or in your personal life.
Herbal Medicine
There is strong demand for alternatives to pharmaceuticals for a variety of common illnesses due to concerns of safety, efficacy, and a desire for more “natural” products. Despite this growing interest, “conventional” healthcare providers may have little to no knowledge about herbal medicines, which is further compounded by the sometimes misleading information in the media and on the internet. This course provides the necessary background for providers to begin to incorporate herbal medicines into their practice, particularly in regards to their therapeutic properties, efficacy (or lack thereof), and safety concerns, including quality control and potential adverse effects.
Aromatherapy: Clinical Use of Essential Oils
This course provides an overview of essential oil therapy and current aromatherapy practices in clinical settings and gives you the skills to bring aromatherapy into your own practice. By the end of the course, you will be able to: a) explain what essential oils are to a patient and how they work; b) assess if an essential oil might be beneficial to a patient, considering patient preference and the research evidence, as well as any safety issues or contraindications; and c) suggest a protocol for use in a clinical setting.
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
