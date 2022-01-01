About this Specialization

If you want to help your patients or clients manage conditions or symptoms such as pain and anxiety, this specialization will provide the knowledge and skills needed. In these five courses, you will explore integrative therapies, including herbal medicine, guided imagery, aromatherapy, and mindfulness. For each therapy studied, you will gain skills to: Assess if a therapy is appropriate, Educate patients or clients about benefit and risk, Administer or advise on use, and Evaluate if the therapy was useful (our AEAE approach). By the end of this specialization, you will be familiar with application methods, mechanisms of action, and the research evidence for specific therapies, as well as safety and quality considerations. In short, you will be ready to partner with patients on developing a plan of integrative care that fits their needs and preferences. Note that while the primary focus is on working with patients or clients, the information is also immediately applicable to your own health and wellbeing.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Introduction to Integrative Therapies and Healing Practices

Guided Imagery

Herbal Medicine

Aromatherapy: Clinical Use of Essential Oils

University of Minnesota

