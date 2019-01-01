Robin Austin is a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota, School of Nursing and Graduate Faculty at the Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing. Robin has a broad range of healthcare experience. She is a registered nurse with a Master of Science in Nursing focusing on nursing education and a Doctorate in Nursing Practice specializing in Informatics. She is also currently completing a PhD in Nursing at the University of Minnesota, School of Nursing. Her research is focused on leveraging informatics for an integrated health approach to achieve optimal health for patient engagement, lifestyle modification for chronic disease, and health promotion and wellness using digital apps and mobile platforms. Prior to nursing, Robin earned a Doctorate of Chiropractic degree. In addition, she has numerous hours of continuing education in areas of acupuncture, clinical nutrition, functional medicine, and exercise rehab.