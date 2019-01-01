Profile

Janet Tomaino, DNP

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Janet is an integrative nurse consultant and educator. She completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree in Integrative Health and Healing through the University of Minnesota in 2013. She is a board certified advanced holistic nurse with vast pediatric and hospice clinical experience. She is trained as a certified clinical aromatherapy practitioner with additional training and practice in mindfulness, meditation, Reiki, and Heartmath. Janet has developed and implemented aromatherapy, Healing Touch, and integrative holistic training programs in the clinical setting. In addition to teaching at the University of Minnesota, she currently works with consumers and healthcare staff in developing programs, providing education and support on aromatherapy and other integrative healing modalities.

    Courses

    Aromatherapy: Clinical Use of Essential Oils

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder