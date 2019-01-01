Janet is an integrative nurse consultant and educator. She completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree in Integrative Health and Healing through the University of Minnesota in 2013. She is a board certified advanced holistic nurse with vast pediatric and hospice clinical experience. She is trained as a certified clinical aromatherapy practitioner with additional training and practice in mindfulness, meditation, Reiki, and Heartmath. Janet has developed and implemented aromatherapy, Healing Touch, and integrative holistic training programs in the clinical setting. In addition to teaching at the University of Minnesota, she currently works with consumers and healthcare staff in developing programs, providing education and support on aromatherapy and other integrative healing modalities.