This course provides an overview of essential oil therapy and current aromatherapy practices in clinical settings and gives you the skills to bring aromatherapy into your own practice. By the end of the course, you will be able to: a) explain what essential oils are to a patient and how they work; b) assess if an essential oil might be beneficial to a patient, considering patient preference and the research evidence, as well as any safety issues or contraindications; and c) suggest a protocol for use in a clinical setting.
About this Course
There is no required background for this course.
What you will learn
Describe the current and potential role of aromatherapy in health and healthcare.
Identify safety and ethical issues and discuss their application in practice situations.
Assess, administer, and evaluate the use of essential oils for management of pain, anxiety, nausea, and fatigue.
Discuss logistics of establishing and sustaining a clinical aromatherapy program.
Skills you will gain
- integrative healthcare
- wellbeing
- patient-centered care
- improved symptom management
- evidence-based practice
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Aromatherapy and its Role in Health and Healthcare?
What Do I Need to Know About Safety and Quality?
Application and Delivery Methods
Essential Oils for Managing Pain and Anxiety
Reviews
This course was well presented by the instructor; it covered all the relevant topics that I believe are vital to understanding Essential oils and the broad field of aromatherapy.
The course has provided me with beautiful insights of the clinical uses of the aroma oils.Thanks to the organizers of the course and Coursera.
This class was well organized and involved the perfect blend of listening and participation. It was a perfect introduction to essential oils especially for those working in clinical settings.
Amei!!!! Esse curso está abrindo tantas portas profissionalmente para mim que eu não tenho palavras para agradecer.\n\nMuito obrigada!!!!!
