About this Course

16,508 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

There is no required background for this course.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the current and potential role of aromatherapy in health and healthcare.

  • Identify safety and ethical issues and discuss their application in practice situations.

  • Assess, administer, and evaluate the use of essential oils for management of pain, anxiety, nausea, and fatigue.

  • Discuss logistics of establishing and sustaining a clinical aromatherapy program.

Skills you will gain

  • integrative healthcare
  • wellbeing
  • patient-centered care
  • improved symptom management
  • evidence-based practice
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

There is no required background for this course.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(3,659 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is Aromatherapy and its Role in Health and Healthcare?

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 89 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

What Do I Need to Know About Safety and Quality?

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Application and Delivery Methods

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Essential Oils for Managing Pain and Anxiety

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AROMATHERAPY: CLINICAL USE OF ESSENTIAL OILS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder