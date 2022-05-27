This course provides an overview of the basic principles and applications of acupressure for patient symptom management and self-care.
By the end of the course, you will be able to: a) explain basic concepts of East Asian Medicine (EAM); b) describe clinical indications for acupressure and the evidence base for its use in symptom management; c) identify various methods of administering acupressure, and clinical contraindications/precautions associated with each; d) demonstrate acupoint protocols for the management of pain, gastrointestinal disturbances, and wellbeing; e) demonstrate an acupressure treatment session; including assessment, administration of acupoint therapy, and evaluation of treatment effect; and f) determine a plan of action for incorporating acupressure into your professional practice and self-care routines. Continuing Education Credits This course has been designed to meet Minnesota Board of Nursing continuing education requirements for 15 contact hours and may be eligible for CE credit from other professional boards that allow self-documenting of continuing education activities. It is your responsibility to check with your regulatory board to confirm this course meets your local requirements and, if necessary, to provide them with the certificate of completion you get if you pay for and fulfill all the requirements of this course.