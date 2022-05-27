About this Course

4,074 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Integrative Nursing Specialization
Beginner Level

Interacts with patients/clients in a healthcare-related setting.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Basic concepts of East Asian Medicine (EAM)

  • Clinical indications for acupressure and the evidence base for its use in symptom management

  • Acupressure protocols for the management of pain, gastrointestinal disturbances, and wellbeing

  • Strategies for incorporating acupressure into your professional practice and self-care routines

Skills you will gain

  • integrative healthcare
  • wellbeing
  • patient-centered care
  • improved symptom management
  • evidence-based practice
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Integrative Nursing Specialization
Beginner Level

Interacts with patients/clients in a healthcare-related setting.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Clinical Acupressure Fundamentals

5 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 120 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Acupressure for Pain

3 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 110 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Acupressure for Gastrointestinal Disturbances & Acupressure for Wellbeing

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Bringing Acupressure into Your Professional Practice

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 92 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the Integrative Nursing Specialization

Integrative Nursing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder