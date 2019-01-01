Megan Voss, DNP, RN, is an associate professor and the director of education at the University of Minnesota's Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing, where she teaches the graduate level academic course on acupressure. She also serves as a clinical associate professor in the School of Nursing, where she teaches in the integrative health and healing track of the doctor of nursing practice program. Dr. Voss has clinical experience working in the areas of oncology, hematology, blood & marrow transplant, cancer survivorship, and mental health. Her area of research is cancer and rare disease symptom management and quality of life.