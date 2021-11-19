About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Integrative Nursing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the six principles of Integrative Nursing and their key behavioral indicators.

  • Describe key elements and strategies of Integrative Nursing assessment.

  • Apply Integrative Nursing goals and strategies to improve symptom management in patients.

  • Apply Integrative Nursing principles and clinical decision making within your scope of nursing practice.

Skills you will gain

  • integrative healthcare
  • wellbeing
  • patient-centered care
  • improved symptom management
  • evidence-based practice
Instructors

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What Is Integrative Nursing and Why Is It Important?

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 58 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Principles of Integrative Nursing

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 67 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Integrative Nursing Assessment

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Setting Patient Care Goals

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Integrative Nursing Specialization

Integrative Nursing

