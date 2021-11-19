This course is designed for nurses who are drawn to practice in a different way – nurses who value whole-person care and know that the essence of nursing practice is truly caring and healing. You will learn about the principles and practices of Integrative Nursing and how you can be a healing presence to all you serve. Then, you will do an integrative assessment and apply the principles of Integrative Nursing to improve symptom management and overall patient outcomes. Finally, you will explore ways to become a leader in Integrative Nursing and create new patient care models.
Describe the six principles of Integrative Nursing and their key behavioral indicators.
Describe key elements and strategies of Integrative Nursing assessment.
Apply Integrative Nursing goals and strategies to improve symptom management in patients.
Apply Integrative Nursing principles and clinical decision making within your scope of nursing practice.
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
What Is Integrative Nursing and Why Is It Important?
Principles of Integrative Nursing
Integrative Nursing Assessment
Setting Patient Care Goals
I'm happy that this course was offered. It gives me a better perspective in my nursing care and my view of life as a whole.
A deeper view and a side I didn't expect to see from a nurse's point of view, was taught to me with this course. Amazing!
A great intro course with a lot of information that can be used in the workforce.
What a wonderful, comprehensive course. A must for all new nurses! Very thorough, explained and demonstrated concepts well.
About the Integrative Nursing Specialization
You will identify ways to implement the six principles of Integrative Nursing in your work setting, then learn how to practice and apply specific integrative therapies at work, in alignment with the research evidence and safety and quality considerations. In short, you will be ready to partner with patients on developing a plan of integrative care that fits their needs and preferences. Each course is eligible for Minnesota Board of Nursing continuing education requirements and may be eligible for CE credit from other professional boards.
