Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Integrative Nursing by University of Minnesota

4.9
stars
46 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

This course is designed for nurses who are drawn to practice in a different way – nurses who value whole-person care and know that the essence of nursing practice is truly caring and healing. You will learn about the principles and practices of Integrative Nursing and how you can be a healing presence to all you serve. Then, you will do an integrative assessment and apply the principles of Integrative Nursing to improve symptom management and overall patient outcomes. Finally, you will explore ways to become a leader in Integrative Nursing and create new patient care models. Continuing Education Credits This course has been designed to meet Minnesota Board of Nursing continuing education requirements for 12 contact hours and may be eligible for CE credit from other professional boards that allow self-documenting of continuing education activities. It is your responsibility to check with your regulatory board to confirm this course meets your local requirements and, if necessary, to provide them with the certificate of completion you get if you pay for and fulfill all the requirements of this course....

Top reviews

LM

Mar 25, 2021

Very interesting and informative. I feel that the principles of integrative nursing are very applicable to my practice and will improve the care I provide.

JP

Oct 10, 2020

I'm happy that this course was offered. It gives me a better perspective in my nursing care and my view of life as a whole.

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Introduction to Integrative Nursing

By Timothy M

Jul 3, 2021

I really enjoyed this topic. The teachers have much on hands real life experience. I want to remember the 6 principles of integrative nursing And make it a point to apply them to my work, daily.

I did/do have some problem getting my paper read by peers and who to contact about my concerns. I think that this is a byproduct of the looser, freer format. I get flexible deadlines, but so does everyone else.

By Javiera V G D

Sep 23, 2020

muy buen curso, felicitaciones!

By SONIA T S

Nov 3, 2020

Muchas Gracias

By Keishia P

Oct 28, 2020

INFORMATIVE AND RELATABLE

By Amelia P

Sep 24, 2020

What a wonderful, comprehensive course. A must for all new nurses! Very thorough, explained and demonstrated concepts well.

By Roxanne D

May 11, 2022

A great intro course with a lot of information that can be used in the workforce.

By Dr. K G S

Sep 10, 2020

Cruise is designed well and i enjoyed learning this course.

By Nelsila B

May 17, 2022

This course was very interesting and very informative.

By Racheal M

Nov 9, 2020

This course is very informative, thanks!

By Aline F

Jan 19, 2022

Excelente curso! Aprendi muito!

By Meryem M

Feb 25, 2021

Very useful lesson

By Deleted A

Aug 2, 2021

ZZ

By Ruth A W T

Nov 20, 2021

A deeper view and a side I didn't expect to see from a nurse's point of view, was taught to me with this course. Amazing!

