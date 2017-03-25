Before the advent of quantum mechanics in the early 20th century, most scientists believed that it should be possible to predict the behavior of any object in the universe simply by understanding the behavior of its constituent parts. For instance, if one could write down the equations of motion for every atom in a system, it should be possible to solve those equations (with the aid of a sufficiently large computing device) and make accurate predictions about that system’s future.
Emergent Phenomena in Science and Everyday LifeUniversity of California, Irvine
About this Course
Instructors
Michael DenninProfessor of Physics and Astronomy; Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome - Let's Get Started
In this module we'll introduce the concept of emergence and provide an orientation to how this course will proceed.
The Mystery of Foam
Can a substance be both a solid and a liquid? In this module we’ll take a close look at our first emergent phenomena, complex fluids.
Chaotic Dynamics
Are seemingly random events truly random? In this module, we'll examine ways that deterministic processes can produce the appearance of randomness.
Pattern Formation and Systems Biology
Have you ever wondered why tigers have spots and leopards have spots? This module helps to explain how these and other patterns form in nature.
Reviews
- 5 stars61.59%
- 4 stars20.28%
- 3 stars10.14%
- 2 stars5.07%
- 1 star2.89%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EMERGENT PHENOMENA IN SCIENCE AND EVERYDAY LIFE
I can read about this. But I'll give it 5 stars because they deliver it nicely.
It's a good course to get acquainted with first hand information about studies in emergent phenomena
I've learned a lot about emergent phenomena on this course.
Good introduction to different facets of emergent phenomena. Maybe a closure talk laying out where we can go from here would've been great as well - for those who are interested in exploring further
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.