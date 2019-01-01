Andrea Nicholas is a Lecturer with Potential Security of Employment (PSOE) in the UC Irvine School of Biological Sciences. She has substantial teaching experience on such topics as drugs and the brain, stress, mood disorders, the influence of media on the mind, behavior and the brain, and other topics in the biological sciences. Her research interests focus on the process of learning and memory as they relate to the method and practice of teaching. She has published on various topics including a game-based teaching methodology for undergraduate biology majors who are studying Cholera outbreaks and the effect of stress on the adult hippocampus.