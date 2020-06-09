MS
Dec 16, 2020
This course has enriched my understanding in science. It has also encouraged me to do research in the field of Emergent Phenomena in future. Thanks to respected professors who made this possible.
RV
May 7, 2017
i enjoyed all the different modules. I recommend they add more explanation to the chaos game assignment.
By Pasquale D S•
Jun 9, 2020
The course itself is a good, 'popular science' introduction to a number of emergent phenomena, if that is what you are looking for. The different modules are covered by different professors, who do not seem to have agreed in advanced on the level and goals of the course. Hence, some modules are extremely well done (notably the one on foams), others are almost off-topic (consciousness, with little to do with explaining emergence in that context). The one on chaos one requires some mathematical knowledge which is little more than high-school level, yet it's at odds with the overall non-technical approach of most of the rest. The biological pattern one is even split between two professors, each one offering but a quick intro to interesting subjects. The physics one tries to convene the notion of effective degrees of freedom, quasi-particles, etc. but the example chosen (fractional charges in condensed matter physics) requires so much abstraction that it only speaks to those who already know what the professor is talking about. The interviews and some links to extra material are perhaps the best part of the course. Worst of all, however: There is no forum and thus no way to interact with mentors, professors or other learners (the few that are around!), despite the fact that most assignments are peer-graded, which makes getting the certificate almost impossible. I do not think this is up to the standards of Coursera. Unless this big problem is fixed, I suggest you to go for an audit option, but not to pay to enroll. To the UCI team: Please do not let such a great opportunity to introduce fascinating phenomena to a large audience die! I strongly encourage you to follow up with your promise (in the videos) to propose more elaborate modules. Actually, each of the topics introduced would make a great course, especially for an audience which is not afraid of some calculus, basic physics, and biology.
By Roger P•
Feb 12, 2019
I was disappointed with this course. It was unclear to whom it was intended because in parts it assumed a very limited knowledge of science yet quite a detailed understanding of mathematics, including Newton's method for finding roots, and Fourier series. In most of the sections I was left wanting to learn more. For example, in the module on consciousness, the key issue of how consciousness emerges from the coordinated activity of neurons wasn't touched on, yet there are several theories on how this might come about - I would have loved to have heard about these theories. Overall, I felt each of the modules was too short and too shallow. Perhaps if they were doubled in length then this might address the shortcomings that I experienced.
I also wasn't enamoured with the idea of peer-graded assignments, so I didn't attempt those. But what would have been useful would have been a discussion forum which is a feature of most Coursera courses.
By Abe N•
Jul 12, 2020
I give this course five stars, because it is truly marvelous, it opened my eyes to many new topics. I wish this course is more pluralistic in it's presentation. while I lived in the USA all of my adult life, I regret local cultural references and American parlance and colloquialism are abound. e.g. references to baseball, non-SI units, football, (incorrect URL slash references), verb "gonna" ...etc.
By Bernd S•
May 12, 2017
It's really a good course because it consists of not too big chunks of information, small enough to get a grip on. Great overview of many completely different fields of science where emergence plays a role. A deeper insight of especially how the brain creates these emergent phenomena would be interesting but of course it's off course ;-), because that would be whole different session.
By EVANGELIO , M K (•
Nov 6, 2020
The course is very informative! I love how the course taught me about a whole new perspective on how to look a things in life. The teachings can be applied not only to chemistry, but also to philosophy and day-to-day life as well. Thank you so much for giving me a new perspective in life! I hope others might also learn what I have just learned!
By Patrick C•
Jun 18, 2016
This class acted as an excellent overview of a wide variety of topics. The focus was on breadth rather than depth. I would have loved to go more in depth, but I think that is a limitation of the format and lack of mathematical prerequisites for the course. The professor interviews were some of the best material included!
By Mausam S•
Dec 17, 2020
By Laura C•
Sep 16, 2019
There are very interesting items in this course. I recommend it if you are looking for a general but complete overview to the world of emergence and complex systems.
By José C E•
Jan 8, 2018
An excellent explanation of a daily growing matter of science and research. I encourage everyone interested in a groundbreaking view of science, to take this course.
By Ramprashanth V•
May 8, 2017
By sandipan t•
Jul 2, 2017
It's a good course to get acquainted with first hand information about studies in emergent phenomena
By SvenYeh•
Oct 11, 2019
Perfect course and I think we can learn more detail for each lessons. Thank you very much!
By Denis P•
Dec 27, 2020
Great course. Though I'm mathematician, I learned many new exciting things here!
By Rachel J•
Apr 20, 2021
I can read about this. But I'll give it 5 stars because they deliver it nicely.
By Giulia F M•
May 18, 2020
I just love to approach the mistery and the beaty of Emergent phenomena
By Adnan M•
Oct 9, 2017
By John H•
Jan 5, 2019
Very good none technical introduction to emergent phenomena.
By Deleted A•
Jun 7, 2018
Excellent entry-level course on the subject.
By Philip H•
Nov 13, 2017
Great class and mentally stimulating.
By Niraj K N•
Apr 30, 2016
Provide more examples of Physics.
By Geo L•
Jul 19, 2016
Excelent course, I recomend it!
By Bart S•
Jun 21, 2016
outstanding, do it again!
By JOHN Q•
Feb 21, 2016
Nice Course. Thanks.
By Suman J•
Jun 30, 2019
Exceptional Course
By Nick•
Nov 12, 2021
outstanding