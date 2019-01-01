Jun Allard works to build mathematical descriptions of bacteria, cancer cells, plant cells, and immune cells to try to understand how they divide, communicate, make decisions, and how they sometimes fail in human disease. Jun obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Physics from Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada. Following this, he began researching the complex behavior of cells, first at Dalhousie University then at the University of British Columbia, leading to a Master’s in Physics and a PhD in Applied Mathematics. He has been an Assistant Professor at UC Irvine since 2013, affiliated with the Department of Mathematics, Department of Physics and Astronomy, and Center for Complex Biological Systems, and has won awards for fostering undergraduate research from UC Irvine and for early career scholarship from the National Science Foundation.