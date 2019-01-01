Profile

Kim Christensen

M.CM., Dipl.OM., L.Ac.

    Bio

    As a clinician, educator, and social super connector, Kim (she/her) is dedicated to providing affirming, whole-person health care and highlighting discussions of health equity, social justice, and ethical entrepreneurship in the clinic, classroom, and community. In her clinical work, Kim supports patients of all ages with a wide range of concerns, including complex and chronic medical conditions, reproductive and sexual health, mental health and trauma, and pain. Kim is passionate about providing comprehensive care for LGBTQIA2S+ folx, including holistic support for family planning and gender-affirming treatments and procedures. She prioritizes a personalized approach rooted in transparency, empowerment, and education, and honors the lived experiences and innate transformational potential of each individual. Kim strives to honor the Indigenous roots of East Asian Medicine in her clinical and teaching work. She stands with gratitude on the shoulders of the teachers, doctors, midwives, medicine women, and revolutionaries who have carried the myriad lineages of East Asian Medicine across generations.

    Acupressure

